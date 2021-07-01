Segob celebrates approval of initiative that decriminalizes abortion in Hidalgo

The Ministry of the Interior and its agencies celebrated the approval in the Hidalgo Congress of the initiative that decriminalizes the legal interruption of pregnancy, thus becoming the third entity in the country with this legislation.

“Motherhood will be desired or it will not be,” said Secretary Olga Sánchez Cordero.

Meanwhile, the undersecretary of Human Rights, Alejandro Encinas, highlighted the law that supports the right of women over their bodies.

“We welcome the approval in the state of Hidalgo of the Law Initiative that decriminalizes the legal interruption of pregnancy.

“For the right of women to decide freely about their bodies,” he said.

The National Institute of Women highlighted what was approved by the Hidalgo deputies, which represents an advance in the rights of this sector of the population.

“The Inmujeres celebrates that Hidalgo is the third federative entity that approves the Decriminalization of abortion.

“For the right to decide, for the sexual and reproductive rights of women, let’s keep moving forward!

“Motherhood must be desired,” she said.

Regarding this, the National Population Council asserted that motherhood should be a situation desired by women.

“It is essential to guarantee the autonomy of women and the exercise of their sexual and reproductive rights.”

Maternity

will be desired

or it won’t be.

