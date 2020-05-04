The Ministry of the Interior called on all government orders not to use criminal law to implement measures of social distancing and confinement due to the health emergency due to the coronavirus, since it could be disproportionate and declared unconstitutional by the competent authorities.

By means of a press release, the undersecretary of Human Rights, Population and Migration, Alejandro Encinas, said that home protection cannot be imposed through criminal sanctions, just as criminal law should be used as a last option when the other provisions less lascivious don’t work.

On April 29, the Querétaro Congress approved a reform to its local Penal Code to annex and toughen crimes in order to combat the spread of Covid-19; In this way, the coronavirus patient who does not respect isolation can be punished with up to 6 years in prison.

Encinas highlighted that said reform foresees the increase of penalties and crimes not related to the pandemic and in view of this he is concerned about articles such as 289, which provides for 2 to 5 years in prison for people who obstruct public works or works, which criminalizes the protest Social.

The federal official pointed out that these criminal measures are unclear and violate the principles of legality, strictness and legal certainty; Furthermore, they are not proportional when used excessively to prevent people from taking to the streets and respecting confinement.

“The increase in custodial sentences does not guarantee a decrease in crimes, but it damages the social fabric, saturates the prisons, implies a high expense for the treasury and has far-reaching effects on the relatives and dependents of the convicted persons,” he pointed out. .

In addition, he argued that this type of action criminalizes poverty and can cause effects on excluded and vulnerable groups.

