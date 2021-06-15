Segob and UIF sign an information exchange agreement

MEXICO CITY

The Ministry of the Interior (Segob) and the Finance Intelligence Unit (UIF) of the Treasury signed a collaboration agreement for the exchange of information in order to prevent and combat possible acts of corruption related to gambling and raffles; churches, groups, religious associations and public worship with respect to the constitutive registration; as well as control, verification and immigration review of the Undersecretariat of Human Rights, Population and Migration.

Accompanied by the head of the FIU, Santiago Nieto Castillo, the Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero, described these actions as essential to eradicate money laundering cases in which organized crime is involved.

This compliance will be related to the functions of the FIU for the prevention, detection and combat of operations with resources of illicit origin and their illicit activities related to activities commonly known as money laundering. These actions are essential for the fight against corruption and the fight against national and transnational crime, ”he said.

The agreement, he added, will help establish mechanisms and processes so that this agency has additional information from the individuals with whom it interacts in order to verify correct compliance with the agency’s obligations in the aforementioned areas.

Assertive actions require that we act as a united front, guided by the principles of honesty and loyalty to the nation, the celebration of this signature reinforces this commitment.

The establishment of this agreement has required constant communication and I am sure that it will be the basis for continuing to collaborate for the benefit of the security of all and all Mexicans, by combating a structural evil such as corruption ”, stated the civil servant.

During his participation, the head of the FIU, Santiago Nieto, highlighted the immediate actions to be taken:

First, the generation of technical annexes in each of the aforementioned branches; and second, working groups will be integrated to execute the commitments and carry out joint affairs based on institutional liaisons.

The FIU will provide intelligence products that have information derived from reports and notices regarding data and operations, and views will be generated for the Ministry of the Interior in case of identifying behaviors that could imply some type of responsibility within its competence, ”he explained.

With this, he said, it is intended to support the functions of the National Institute of Migration and other areas of the agency, as well as to collaborate in actions such as combating human trafficking and smuggling of migrants based on the information provided by the Intendancy of Special Verification of Guatemala in the particular field of human trafficking from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala to our country.

Noting that the majority of crimes have a financial component, Nieto Castillo insisted that it is important to provide the financial information of the notices and reports in order to be able to integrate working groups that attack criminal groups and ultimately protect the rights of women, girls, and women. children, and in general of the country’s population.

In the event without the media, the commissioner of the National Institute of Migration, Francisco Garduño Yáñez, reported that from 2019 to date, 1,611 people have been separated from public service as part of actions of purification, transparency and fight against corruption. .

We continue to make progress in the fight against corruption. https://t.co/52sHeYe6CR – Olga Sánchez Cordero (@M_OlgaSCordero) June 15, 2021

jcs