Videoconference between Federal Cabinet and Conago. Photo by @M_OlgaSCordero

Members of the Federal Cabinet and Conago agreed that a last and great effort should be made to reduce the number of COVID-19 infections

The Secretary of the Interior (Segob), Olga Sánchez Cordero, held a virtual meeting with the National Conference of Governors (Conago) to address the economic revival safe in the states before the pandemic of COVID-19.

The undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, the Secretaries of Economy, Graciela Marquez Colín and Labor, Luisa Maria Mayor, as well as the director of the IMSS, Zoé Oak grove, among other members of the Federal Cabinet.

I head with colleagues from the federal cabinet virtual work meeting for the strategy of the return to economic activity, with the governor, head of government and governors within the framework of @CONAGO_oficial. We trust in reaching agreements and working in coordination. pic.twitter.com/QifqFzFieH – Olga Sánchez Cordero (@M_OlgaSCordero) June 2, 2020

During the talk, federal authorities and governors reviewed the strategies to be followed in each state, according to the epidemiological light presented last week by the Ministry of Health.

Regarding economic recovery, the Governor Héctor Astudillo He pointed out that although this is important, the health of the people of Guerrero is more important. For this reason, he said that a last and great effort should be made to reduce the number of infections, with which the other governors agreed.

The economic reactivation is very important, but the health of the people of Guerrero is more important. We have to make a last and great effort to reduce the number of infections and thus restart our main activities. In this we agree with the governors. pic.twitter.com/p6Bohw5VRh – HectorAstudillo (@HectorAstudillo) June 2, 2020

With information from López-Dóriga Digital