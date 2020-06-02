Videoconference between Federal Cabinet and Conago. Photo by @M_OlgaSCordero

Members of the Federal Cabinet and Conago agreed that a last and great effort should be made to reduce the number of COVID-19 infections

The Secretary of the Interior (Segob), Olga Sánchez Cordero, held a virtual meeting with the National Conference of Governors (Conago) to address the economic revival safe in the states before the pandemic of COVID-19.

The undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, the Secretaries of Economy, Graciela Marquez Colín and Labor, Luisa Maria Mayor, as well as the director of the IMSS, Zoé Oak grove, among other members of the Federal Cabinet.

During the talk, federal authorities and governors reviewed the strategies to be followed in each state, according to the epidemiological light presented last week by the Ministry of Health.

Regarding economic recovery, the Governor Héctor Astudillo He pointed out that although this is important, the health of the people of Guerrero is more important. For this reason, he said that a last and great effort should be made to reduce the number of infections, with which the other governors agreed.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital