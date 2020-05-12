By Rodolfo León

0 COMMENTS

05/11/2020 7:12 pm

If, like me, you also grew up in the 90’s, then surely you got to play with him SEGA Saturn. This console was released to the market in 1994 in Japan, and in 1995 for North America. Today we celebrate 25 years since its launch in our region, reviewing a little of its history.

This console debuted alongside Virtua Fighter, the port of the popular arcade game, which sold extremely well and is considered crucial to the success of the SEGA Saturn in Japan. Even if SEGA wanted to launch it with Clockwork Knight and Panzer Dragoon, the other first-party game available during its early days was Wan Chai Connection. The SEGA Saturn sold 200 thousand units during its first day, and later SEGA waited until December 3, launch day of the PlayStation, to distribute more units. When sold side by side, the Saturn proved to be more popular than the PlayStation.

It was not until May 11, 1995 that this console came to North America, where it proved to be a strong competitor in the video game market. Unfortunately, little by little he was losing ground against him. PlayStation, since it was a cheaper system, with a broader catalog of games and for developers it was easier to program when creating games. With the arrival of Nintendo 64 in 1996, sales of SEGA Saturn began to collapse, and both America like in Europe it was already difficult to get this console. In Japan it lasted a little longer, with a few releases beyond the year 2000.

The SEGA Saturn It was home to many great games, yet the best-selling game of all time was VirtuaFighter 2, with just under 2 million copies distributed worldwide. In total, this console managed to sell 9.26 million units globally, until its production ceased in 1999 to America and Europe, and in 2000 for Japan.

Tell us, what was your best memory with SEGA Saturn?

Writer for Batman: the Animated Series dies Martin Pasko



Netflix apparently preparing a new episode of Tiger King

Rodolfo León

Editor at atomix.vg

Gamer, cinephile and lover of pop culture.

Twitter: @remi_leon

.