Sonic the Hedgehog is a very long-lived character and in his history some games have been forgotten. One of them is SegaSonic the Hedgehog, a game for arcades that never made it to America and is therefore known to few. Fortunately, it seems that SEGA has not forgotten him and is open to reviving him.

What happens is that, in an interview with Game Watch (Translated by Nintendo Everything), Yosuke Okunari, creative producer of SEGA, spoke about SEGA relaunches on Nintendo Switch. There he hinted that, if they turn out to be successful products, there is a chance that SegaSonic The Hedgehog will be relaunched.

“When we started working on SEGA Ages for the Nintendo Switch, the number of games in development were limited, so we decided to have a lineup consisting of the first 2 installments of series like Puyo Puyo and Sonic. If this SEGA Ages collection is successful, I think we will really consider releasing more of those series. The arcade game, SegaSonic the Hedgehog, has never had a port, “he explained

As you can see, Okunari’s statements do not confirm anything. However, they do show that there is some interest within SEGA to bring back this arcade game. We will see if that happens at some point.

What is SegaSonic the Hedgehog?

In case you don’t know, SegaSonic The Hedgehog is an arcade game developed by Sega AM3. It is an adventure controlled by a trackball, in the style of classics like Marble Madness. It should be mentioned that one of the reasons why it is known was because it is the game where we met Mighty the Armadillo and Ray the Flying Squirrel.

Over the years, several times it was considered bringing him to America. The above as an arcade launch or even as a port. That being said, there have been several obstacles that have prevented this installment from going any further than its arcade release.

