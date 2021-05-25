Sega expects Yakuza and Judgment to sell between 2 and 3 million copies | Gaming

Sega is continuing to expand its Yakuza and Judgment sagas outside of Japan, with the forecast to sell 2-3 million copies for each new game.

One of the great advantages of the current video game industry is that many Japanese sagas arrive in the West … and with great results. Sega has a lot to do with this, and that is franchises like Yakuza and spin-offs like Judgment they have managed to establish themselves within the European and American public, with releases for PlayStation and even Xbox consoles in recent years.

A little over a week ago, Sega announced the launch of Lost Judgment, the long-awaited sequel to Judgment for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. And this is just one example of everything the company wants to achieve in the West. . At a recent investor meeting, Sega claimed that expects to increase sales of Yakuza and Judgment niche titles in these markets.

Courtesy of Persona Central, we now know that Sega and its studios (like Atlus) expect sales of each new game from their IPs to grow to 2-3 million copies sold. around the world. We are talking, of course, about sales for each new game, and the first acid test will be on September 24, when Lost Judgment comes to PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

” We believe there is still the potential for a significant increase in sales of the same game through global expansion and simultaneous localization in multiple languages, with gains that will naturally follow. As a result, we believe that we are now in a position to target 2-3 million units in the life of a title that previously sold around 1 million units worldwide” Sega executives explained to their shareholders and investors.

Sega’s plans are to increase its sales with several measures. The first one is to convert the next sagas games like Yakuza in multiplatform titles, that they not only see the light in PlayStation but also in Xbox. Regarding PC, they affirm that the expansion of the market towards Epic Games Store is also a good opportunity, since before it was completely dominated by Steam.

In the past, for example, the Japanese version of Yakuza was released first and then sold sequentially in other regions, and the level of localization varied, with the presence or absence of supported voices and languages. By simultaneously launching the game on multiple platforms and in multiple languages, the company will be able to focus its marketing costs, which were previously spread out over a period of time, and thus reduce them. Additionally, the PC market, which used to be dominated by Steam, has become a market environment that allows us to expand our business to other platforms, including Epic Games.”

Some time ago we told you that Sega was very happy with Xbox Game Pass, a platform that has served to the entire Yakuza saga came to Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. Nor can we forget the great commercial performance of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which was released in the West first on Series X | S and then on PS5. The same happened with the first Judgment, which debuted in Europe and America recently.

Finally, it seems that the good feelings after Yakuza: Like a Dragon could provoke the development of a new RPG based on the saga. And who knows, Persona 5 Royal may hit Xbox consoles in the coming months, as has been rumored in recent weeks.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Ángel Morán Santiago.