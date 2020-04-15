A few minutes ago we told you that an online store registered PC versions of several exclusive to PlayStation 4 such as Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, Days Gone and The Last of Us: Part II. One of the games that appeared there was Persona 5 Royal, but SEGA already assures that it is a mistake.

In a statement that it sent to PC Gamer, SEGA assured that the information that appeared in Amazon France was an error. In fact, the company is already working to have this information removed from the important online store.

“The registry is a mistake and we are investigating how to make it withdrawn and find out how it happened,” SEGA explained.

Persona 5 Royal listed for PC on Amazon France https://t.co/VuybpwDOZv pic.twitter.com/3uqAnXt0jZ – Wario64 (@ Wario64) April 15, 2020

We remind you that, although Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal have only debuted on PlayStation consoles, the game is from ATLUS and does not belong to Sony. So SEGA would be the company responsible for bringing this game to other platforms if that ever happens.

Thus, everything seems to indicate that the lists presented before were only an error or that someone created them to trolling everyone. For this reason we invite you not to get excited.

