Sega considers reviving ‘Crazy Taxi’ and ‘Jet Set Radio’ and other classic games

Sega is considering launching a «super game“And relive some of its most successful titles after” careful analysis. ” These are classics like Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, Panzer Dragoon and Virtua Fighter.

The information, revealed by IGN, comes from the report attached to the presentation of financial results of SegaSammy, the holding company to which the iconic Japanese video game company belongs.

Sega is looking to get stronger in the video game market. He’s currently behind titles like Yakuza, Persona, and Sonic, but bringing back franchises that appeal to the most nostalgic gamers might be a good idea.

The company’s documentation to shareholders speaks of “IP (intellectual property) use” both active and inactive. Thus, Sega could remaster, make a “remake” or a “reboot” of some titles.

Sega also prepares a ‘super game’

As if this were not enough, the company also refers to the presentation of a new «super Game». It is not clear what exactly this term implies, but they surely refer to an AAA. In addition, it is part of a five-year plan.

The arrival date of the supposed big game is set for 2026. Perhaps it is related to the intentions to create new games revealed in the past to “expand globally.”

Sega is also developing a new FPS (first person shooter) title in a European studio. It could be a “multiplayer game”, but that is all that is known. Currently, Sega is completely dedicated to the development of video games. Through its subsidiaries in America or Europe, it promotes its products globally.

The company also manufactured its own consoles between 1983 and 2002. These include the Mega Drive (released in 1988), which was a hit in Europe after the release of Sonic the Hedgehog in 1991.

Another of Sega’s iconic consoles was the Saturn, which arrived in 1994 to succeed the Mega Drive. In it, many users enjoyed Panzer Dragoon, Jet Set Radio and Virtua Fighter, three of the titles that could revive.

Dreamcast was the last console made by Sega. One of their best-selling games was Crazy Taxi. In fact, its success was of such magnitude that the company also released it for PS2, Nintendo, Game Cube, and PC.

