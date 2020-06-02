Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

It is one of the video game companies that entered the career of developing game platforms and original titles that achieved great success during its first decades and which still stands today.

SEGA, the once direct competition of Nintendo in the Japanese industry now celebrates its sixtieth anniversary since its foundation.

The company was officially founded on June 03, 1960, but initially under the name of Nihon Goraku Bussan and it would not be until five years later, in 1965 where he would be recognized as SEGA Enterprises, Ltd, acquiring rights from multiple companies, including from their predecessors.

From Japan, the company has wanted to echo this event by directly celebrating its anniversary through a special transmission on its official Twitter account.

The aforementioned, after according to the time zone the Japanese country already celebrates the day of this next Wednesday, June 03.

Recall that today SEGA boasts the success of the film adaptation of the Sonic franchise, once accused of not having migrated correctly to 3D in the competition against the Mario Bros. franchise.

Sonic: The Movie It officially reached the international box office on February 14, and since its premiere, in which it managed to break records in its first opening weekend, the latest collection numbers exposed by BoxOfficeMojo hint that the film is currently the most successful video game film in financial terms.

The film was released with a collection that reached the number of not less than 57 million dollars, only taking into consideration the sales of the scene in the United States.

#GOSEGA # SEGA60th 60 年前 、 1960 年 6 月 3 日 に 設立 さ れ ま し た。 2020 年 6 月 3 日 、 本 日 は 、 セ ガ 60 周年 の 設立 記念 日 で す！ • * ¨ * ﾟ +｡ ♫ ⭐︎ + ﾟ * • .¸¸ ♪ HAPPY 60TH ANNIVERSARY, SEGA !! https://t.co/grnhZ8Cv23 pic.twitter.com/DdlFAbEXCD – セ ガ 公式 ア カ ウ ン ト 🦔 (@SEGA_OFFICIAL) June 2, 2020

