Sega Celebrates 30th Anniversary With Wii Remaster Of ‘Sonic Colors’ And New Game Coming In 2022

E3 2021 is just around the corner and it is increasingly common for different companies to announce some of their news beforehand online. And, how could it be otherwise, this year it was Sonic’s time to get ahead, much more knowing its speed, but even more knowing that this 2021 turns 30.

The blue hedgehog is living a new golden age, especially after his film has been released, and Sega has shown in his direct Sonic Central their next releases and events for these three decades.

Among the novelties shown, some advertisements stand out such as a free online Sonic concert on June 23, 2021, coinciding with the launch of the game Sonic the Hedgehog on June 23, 1991, with live music from the saga. Also some crossovers and references, such as the incursion of a hedgehog suit to customize the athletes of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games title that will be released on June 22.

But they could not miss the new games for all tastes, because the most nostalgic will be able to enjoy Sonic Origins in 2022, a compilation which will include Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, 3, Sonic & Knuckles and Sonic CD.

Sonic Colors, the acclaimed title that launched in 2010 for the Nintendo Wii, will also be revived with a remastering with HD graphics and gameplay improvements which will be out on September 7. Sonic Colors: Ultimate It will arrive totally renewed for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and, in digital format through the Epic Store, for PC.

But the main course, and that for now comes with few ingredients, is the announcement that was given at the end of Sonic Central, as Sega showed a very brief sneak peek of the future all-new game of the blue hedgehog, a title that will be launched in 2022 and that is in charge of the creators of Sonic Generations and Sonic Forces. At the moment more details of the game are unknown, but it is known that it will reach all the consoles of the old and new generation and PC.

Sonic goes to the series

Sega fans will also be able to leave the control of the consoles aside for a while and take control of the television, as his famous character momentarily leaves the cinema to go to the series.

Taking advantage of the launch of Sonic Colors: Ultimate, a 2D animated short series called Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps whose first part will be broadcast in summer.

But this is not going to be the only one, well Netflix it will also have its own to be called Sonic prime, as confirmed by Joe Kelly, one of the showrunners of fiction. It will consist of 24 episodes, will premiere in 2022 and some preview will be shown throughout this year.