Right, reverse, right, reverse … From one roof to the other, with the protective barriers of the buildings as the only network. Two young Italian tennis players have decided that confinement will not stop your passion and they have found a way to enjoy a good ball game.

Like all sports entities, the tennis club of Finale Ligure, a small town in northern Italy, had to interrupt training in early March to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

So the coaches pulled ingenuity so that his pupils could continue working, with exercises to do at home that were later published on the club’s Facebook account.

Displacement in the gardens or rambling over the lounge chair in most cases … But Vittoria, 14, and Carola, 11, did not settle.

Neighbors, they got on the roofs of its buildings, Located opposite each other on the same street, they started a rampage, taking care not to get on the ‘net’, the protection that separates the roof from the void.

“We had asked everyone to make fun videos and this was their idea. They know each other well, they are friends and they live next door,” said Dionisio Poggi, coach of the two tennis players.

Reactions of the best tennis players

The surface of the roofs has little to do with the clay where they normally train and there are obvious elements that hinder the game, but the ball travels from one side of the street to the other, often during long battles.

They are not the same age, so they do not train in the same groups or play in the same category. But they are good and compete at a high level. Carola, 11, is among the two or three best in the region in her category, “he stressed.

The video made the international leap and even the ATP, the men’s professional circuit, has published it on their Twitter account with the tag ‘#tennisathome’ (home tennis), along with other videos of its main figures, such as Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic or Andy Murray.

It’s very funny to watch, “wrote Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the world’s sixth player.

“It is the highest level of #tennisathome. I don’t think it can be beaten. Play long!” Tracy Austin, on social media.

The girls have seen all the impact they have had. And they are crazy with joy! “Said his technician.

Complaint in One!

Do you know or have photos and videos of any act of possible negligence, corruption and abuse of authority? Send it to Uno TV WhatsApp: 5562115131. Share it! We follow up on it.

What do you think?

.