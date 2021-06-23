. Seer predicts that Adamari López will find love again in a married man

A few weeks ago Adamari López surprised all her followers after announcing that she separated from her daughter’s father, the dancer Toni Costa.

And while the Spaniard hopes that things are temporary and that he can soon “recover” his family again, as he himself has said, it seems that the future has other plans very different from reconciliation for the Puerto Rican, because on the way a prince charming will appear soon.

This was stated by the Uruguayan seer Laura Keoroglian, who in full broadcast of the television program “Hoy Día” read Adamari’s cup of coffee and there, she clearly saw what the future holds for the driver, after the break with Toni.

“In Adamari’s coffee there was a very strong lipstick stain and when the lipstick stain remains it means that there is a painful situation, but above that lipstick stain there is a line that means triumph, that she she manages to overcome adversity and pain and that any situation that is difficult for her transforms it into something larger, “said the seer. “She has a crown on, which means that she is a reign as a woman, a new woman in herself.”

And when talking specifically about love, the seer left Adamari herself with a surprised face, because she said that there is a man who was married, who will go crazy with love for her.

“The part that interested me the most is a scene where there is a man who has a space inside him. I would take it if I translate it like that with words, it is that a man who has space in his life for her is waiting for her and she falls back as if surprised, because maybe she is not waiting for this or is not in a hurry, however, this is presented a person who has a place inside her, ”said the Uruguayan.

“On the subject of love, that’s what caught my attention. You may be surprised that someone very quickly gives you space in their life, a person who may have a family, that is, behind that person there are other beings, someone who may not be a single person, someone who is free, but who may already have a family. family, which has made a family ”, explained the seer. “The scene scene is that that man is well stopped and you say ‘I did not expect this’. But it is not a bad thing, it is a good thing, and maybe it could be faster than you expected ”.

Adamari only qualified the predictions with the expression “interesting”, and trying to reveal more details of the future heartthrob of the 50-year-old Puerto Rican, the seer left many wondering who could be that gentleman who will make Adamari fall in love.

“I think she is someone she does not know, and that she does not expect what she proposes to her, that is, as she provides many things at the same time … (She is someone) like she does not delay, does not delay the situation, and then maybe you reflect on them and you say, you think: ‘why not?’ There is no rush, but that person may be in a hurry, “concluded Laura.