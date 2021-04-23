Seer must pay $ 180 thousand after lying about the “loss of his powers”

Many people are skeptical of those who claim have psychic or supernatural powers, because sometimes, several of these are actually charlatans who take advantage of the weakness or need of others to enrich themselves.

Precisely, in the United Kingdom, a character who claimed to possess psychic powers had been famous for many years because he had a television program, where he claimed to help others with his “qualities”.

His name is Maurice Amdur, whose name has gone around the world after the British authorities sanctioned him with a heavy financial fine, after having discovered his lie and with which he took advantage of many.

It turns out that Amdur will have to pay $ 180,000 dollars after the Central London County Court found that He lied for 2 years, claiming that he had “lost his psychic powers” due to a car accident.

Maurice had a television show called “Psychic World” on Sky TV and gained fame after he predicted that actor Daniel Craig would become the new “James Bond.”

However, it was in January 2015 that the seer revealed to his audience that he had lost his powers after star in a crash that caused a head and spinal injury, after a car rear-ended your vehicle.

According to Amdur, the car accident caused him not to have the same mental acuity and sufficient capacity to carry out his work, which was paralyzed for about 2 years.

In addition, the seer also sued the insurance company of the driver who crashed his convertible car, as he indicated that consequently, the accident also caused “disastrous effects on his sexual life, which led to the breakup with his girlfriend with whom he was 2 years old. Of relationship; in addition to affirming that he lost the movement of his arms, for which he asked for a millionaire compensation in compensation for the damage suffered.

For his part, Brian McCluggage, a representative of the insurance company, admitted that his client was responsible for the accident, but that he in no way agreed to pay Amdur the amount of money he asked for. In addition, McCluggage pointed out that the seer, a week after the incident, had gone to a party and even went on a trip to India 4 months after the incident.

After McCluggage presented the evidence against the psychic, Judge Elizabeth Backhouse determined that Maurice lied in his statement, calling it “dishonest and false”, for which he imposed a fine equivalent to $ 180,000 dollars.

