Another week of confinement, although increasingly in more areas, with more options to break the routine of all this time, and hopefully this will continue more because it will be synonymous with the most important thing, the evolution of the pandemic, is going correctly .

And with those, comes a summary of the most important thing that has been seen in networks during this last week, of course, marked one more by the coronavirus.

1. The pique between the provinces for the phrase changes

Youtuber Martita de Graná, a celebrity since the pandemic began for her humorous videos, has uploaded a new video in which she recreates a conversation between two friends at different stages of the de-escalation.

2. More memes at the second ‘Spainvisión’ gala

This is how the particular announcement of each Friday has been called on Twitter in which it is said which provinces advance or not. And yes, this Friday there was new material.

Here you can see many more.

3. Imanol Aria’s phrase that seems prophetic

The actor was presenting the 2012 chimes with Anne Igartiburu when he left a phrase that now, taken out of context, seems prophetic. Apparently, Igartiburu was talking about what 2020 would be like and says: “If we were in 2020, who knows, much of the crisis we are going through now would have passed and we want it to happen too”. Then Arias answers: “And I’d be starting the next one with a new way. “

4. The viral song dedicated to Fernando Simón

Christian Flores, the person behind the viral videos of ‘Velaske, am I pretty?’ Has published this song in tribute to Simon on Twitter. Judge for yourselves.

5. The Spiderman-shaped disinfectant

Spiderman’s legendary spiderweb triggers served as a model for a new hand sanitizer dispenser. It has been proposed by the company PumPiX that has started a campaign on Kickstarter to get funds to do it on a large scale.

6. The Star Wars parody of the risk of regrowth

And we close with more confinement. In ‘The Regrowth Strikes Back’, the Wasabi Humor channel puts the risk of a galactic bounce from the Covid-19 before our eyes with many special effects. Álvaro Moro, is inserted with special effects in the images of the first Star Wars trilogy.

Until next week!