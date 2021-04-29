Seeking to earn more millions, Canelo Álvarez will put gas stations

Seeks to earn more millions, Canelo Álvarez will put gas stations | INSTAGRAM

In a recent interview that became a trend on social networks, the famous mexican boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez broke the silence, and spoke about his origins, his motivations for boxing, and his financial plans for this particular year.

Among those to be found, something that undoubtedly thrilled the audience in the social media completely, and what can be highlighted the most is its intention to open between 90 and 100 gas stations around the mexican territory; the chain will be called “Canelo Energy” and they will surely be a “knockout” for the prices of the competition.

Today we know him as a successful athlete, wealthy and generous with those who need help, this is because “the cinnamon” He is a person who “comes from below” and his secret, in addition to his talent in the ring, is that he likes to learn from different things.

In this way he said: “I want to be a millionaire in business, I did not study and I come from very low, but I like to learn … I have always wanted boxing to be a pleasure, not to do it for money,” explains Álvarez, in a humble way .

And while the boxing It has allowed him to make his initial fortune, he says that it is the businesses he has, including real estate, that allow him to earn millions of dollars a month, money with which he plans to open a chain of gas stations in Mexico.

Affirming the above in this way: “I like real estate. Of all that I have invested, every three months I have between 4 and 5 million dollars, and I am about to open between 90 and 100 gas stations in Mexico, which will be called Canelo Energy ”.

Even speaking of a not too distant future, the famous boxer commented that his intention is that, when people go to put gas in his car, they see that everything belongs to Canelo, and so far that is his biggest challenge.

Later, the journalist asked the boxer in his 30s about his intentions to diversify his businesses and invest in innovative technology, even if it represents an economic risk.

“I obviously don’t like risking all the money. You have to be smart and put money at risk and say ‘this is risk’ and I say, whatever happens, it is risk, I don’t count on it. When you risk something, you risk to win, “he said.

Although, clearly this issue would not be adrift, since “Canelo” also spoke about boxing, his future plans, after his career in the ring, he says he is not interested in being a coach or a commentator.

For what he dared to tell a secret, and incredible as it may seem, the famous athlete said that he does not like to watch boxing. “I enjoy doing it myself”, this is the main reason why he does not intend to enter as a sportscaster or something like that.

To end the interview, Saúl confessed that, had he not been a boxer, he would have preferred to be a Formula 1 racer or a golfer, in fact, he confessed that he watches videos of Tiger Woods all the time to improve his technique with the golf club, because he likes this sport too much.

It is worth mentioning that in addition to his sporting feats, Álvarez has become a trend on several occasions within social networks for his altruistic work, just in this month of April 2021, a woman asked him for financial help to be able to undergo a kidney transplant and Without thinking twice, the champion decided to support her.