Upon return from the Covid-19 community broadcast it would conduct massive tests for 10 days. There are 14 million residents. Centralize actions

Avoid second wave of Covid in Wuhan

Regeneration, May 12, 2020. China, the return of the Covid-19 community transmission mode to Wuhan, where it was first detected, this after the detection of 6 new cases.

Authorities in the central Chinese city of Wuhan ordered «New tests of Covid-19 for all its 14 million residents», reported the print edition of the newspaper.

Epidemiological prevention

Wuhan Covid-19 Epidemic Prevention Headquarters ordered all districts of the city «to come up with plans for a 10-day nuclear test blitz. “

Even: “They will present the plans before noon on Tuesday.”

New evaluations

The published text indicates that the tests must cover both the rpermanent residents such as mobile populations.

It is also detailed that you must “Target residential estates and densely populated areas”.

The new cases

The above after reports over the weekend of six new cases of coronavirus from the same residential complex, cknown as Sanmin.

A Sanmin resident, an 89-year-old man, He showed symptoms since March, but was not confirmed as a coronavirus patient until Saturday.

The confirmation led the authorities to evaluate about 5 thousand people from the complex, discovering five more cases.

The party secretary is dismissed

Zhang Yuxin, who had been serving as the Communist Party secretary in charge of the Sanmin area, was fired for mismanagement, iState media reported Monday.

Second wave of transmission

Chairing a Covid-19 control meeting on Monday, Wuhan party chief Wang Zhonglin said the city should expand its testing regime and centralize the process.

“We must deeply realize that decisive achievements do not mean decisive victory …”

“… and that lowering the emergency response does not mean lowering the defenses,” said Wang.