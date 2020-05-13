Stephen Gollan, the boss

of Fort Lauderdale Fire Department Battalion says “We have seen a

considerable decrease in the number of calls to the emergency service and the

number of patients declared deceased when we have arrived at the site. ”

The doctors are

convinced that many of these deaths are due to the fact that people have delayed the

time to ask for emergency assistance and go to the hospital and today they have a

recommendation they say should be the rule.

Fabián Rodríguez, nurse

care program of the Broward Gealth Medical eCnter ensures that “The more

soon a person arrives at the hospital seeking medical attention, we can

help them in their situation and give treatments that give a good result ”.

Following orders from

staying home and suspension of non-essential medical procedures,

many even in emergencies decided not to go to hospitals for fear of

getting the coronavirus.

The doctors ask that

Don’t be afraid to come to the hospital. This is where your Health can improve.

Even in the midst of an infectious disease pandemic, our work

is to keep it safe. ”

Supervised by the

state health department and following center regulations for

disease control, hospitals and health centers have taken all measures.

Doctors say that

“Every patient who is entering is being reviewed by the COVID exam, and

put in their respective departments so there is no risk of transmission

those who do not have the virus ”.

Before a problem of

health, your main concern should not be the coronavirus, but your

suffering.

To receive assistance

necessary has options: call the emergency service in urgent cases,

to the hospital you go to regularly, your doctor, or a video call consultation

in situations that are not life threatening.

If someone at home does not

it feels good they are suspecting they have some serious medical problem it’s

It is important that they seek medical attention.

.