Stephen Gollan, the boss
of Fort Lauderdale Fire Department Battalion says “We have seen a
considerable decrease in the number of calls to the emergency service and the
number of patients declared deceased when we have arrived at the site. ”
The doctors are
convinced that many of these deaths are due to the fact that people have delayed the
time to ask for emergency assistance and go to the hospital and today they have a
recommendation they say should be the rule.
Fabián Rodríguez, nurse
care program of the Broward Gealth Medical eCnter ensures that “The more
soon a person arrives at the hospital seeking medical attention, we can
help them in their situation and give treatments that give a good result ”.
Following orders from
staying home and suspension of non-essential medical procedures,
many even in emergencies decided not to go to hospitals for fear of
getting the coronavirus.
The doctors ask that
Don’t be afraid to come to the hospital. This is where your Health can improve.
Even in the midst of an infectious disease pandemic, our work
is to keep it safe. ”
Supervised by the
state health department and following center regulations for
disease control, hospitals and health centers have taken all measures.
Doctors say that
“Every patient who is entering is being reviewed by the COVID exam, and
put in their respective departments so there is no risk of transmission
those who do not have the virus ”.
Before a problem of
health, your main concern should not be the coronavirus, but your
suffering.
To receive assistance
necessary has options: call the emergency service in urgent cases,
to the hospital you go to regularly, your doctor, or a video call consultation
in situations that are not life threatening.
If someone at home does not
it feels good they are suspecting they have some serious medical problem it’s
It is important that they seek medical attention.
.