Liverpool are unlikely to conquer the Premier League at Anfield Stadium after police included the league’s crucial league games among at least five games that it purports to be played at neutral venues, to prevent fans from congregating outside the venue. time the tournament resumes.

The police initially intended to opt for neutral venues for all of the remaining 92 games of the season, but that proposal was rejected by the clubs – especially those trying to avoid relegation.

The league plans to restart activities on June 17 after 100 days of a suspension of activities to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The tentative date depends on final approval by British authorities, who are trying to prevent a second outbreak of infections.

Police do not appear to oppose Wednesday night’s matches to be played in the Manchester City and Aston Villa stadiums.

But you do want the derby a couple of days later between Everton and Liverpool to take place away from Merseyside County. The duel was originally planned to be played at Goodison Park. Liverpool, with nine games remaining has a 25-point advantage over its closest rival, could secure the title with a win over Everton and if second place City falls to Arsenal on June 17.

In the event that the 30-year drought without a title does not end that day, the police claim that Liverpool’s next engagement, against Crystal Palace, will not be disputed at Anfield.

The Manchester Metropolitan Police has determined in advance that Liverpool’s third game after return to activities, against Manchester City, will not take place at Etihad Stadium.

Manchester Police also want the City-Newcastle clash and Manchester United’s home game against Sheffield United to be played outside the Northwest Stadium.

“This plan will be continually under review to ensure public health and safety and an important part of this is that fans continue to abide by the rules of social distancing, and do not go or congregate outside of stadiums,” said Mark Roberts, who heads football policy at the UK National Council of Police Chiefs.

Even without a COVID-19 vaccine, fans will return to the stands next season, which is scheduled to start in September.

Despite the fact that the daily death toll from the coronavirus has dropped in Britain since early April, another 377 were reported on Thursday, bringing the total to 37,837.

In most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear in two to three weeks. In some people, especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions, it can lead to more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia, and even death.