Madrid, Jun 7 . .- The Health Minister, Salvador Illa, considers, in relation to the COVID-19 crisis, that “having seen it, we are all late to this.”

In an interview published today by the newspaper “El País”, the head of Health refers to the decree that will regulate the lives of Spaniards once the state of alarm is over: “Until the virus is definitively defeated —when we have Available a vaccine or an effective therapy – we think that we must take precautions and learn to live with it. Mask, interpersonal distance, hand washing, hygiene of public and private spaces. These are the four things that must be done “.

“There have already been outbreaks and they have been detected. We have seen that early detection systems have worked. For example, in Totana a phase regression was agreed and in Ceuta the counselor requested to remain in phase 2 due to an outbreak. If it is necessary to take More forceful actions in the sense of forcing very surgical confinements will have to be done, “he explains.

The minister acknowledges having been “late”, as well as “the whole West”. And he adds: “This is a no-brainer. But Spain, Italy, France, Germany, all countries, the USA, Brazil, everyone has arrived. It is a cure of humility for all. But Spain acted before others, decreed the state of alarm with a lower number of affected and deceased than other countries. We, on March 5 we had 261 cases, Italy 3,089 “.

Regarding the concentrations of March 8, Illa affirms that “of course there have been things that can be improved. But neither in politics nor in life are there infallible attitudes. It is about having more successes than mistakes. In Spain we have the epidemic controlled today. And I It is surprising that, when things start to go from the epidemiological point of view, some are dedicated to making noise. “

“I am not going to reproach or respond to provocations. What society is demanding is unity. Unity saves lives, unity saves jobs, unity saves companies. This is necessary,” added the minister.

Illa emphasizes that “Two years ago there was a motion of censure. This has led us to confirm two things: impunity has ended, the inappropriate use of public money; and two, the social priorities. It is no coincidence that this anniversary coincides with the minimum vital income. “

.