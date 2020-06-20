Gerard Piqué analyzed the draw to zero against Sevilla at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. Barcelona has left two points in front of Julen Lopetegui’s team, which could make him lose the leadership of the Santander League in the event that Real Madrid wins the victory against Real Sociedad. After the match, the central defender threw irony and assured that he sees it « difficult » to win this League in reference to the referees of the white team.

Demanding match

“They are third because they are a high level team. The draw leaves us in a position where we do not depend on ourselves to win the League. The feelings are not bad, we have had good occasions. We have tried ».

Two points escape

« Yes. We have had more chances and we have controlled the game more than they have. They were gripped, we were fine with the ball. There were few spaces, they closed well. We have generated but we have not been able to score ».

The League is complicated

«I think it will be very difficult to win this League. We are going to do everything possible, but I suppose they are going to lose by very few points. By not depending on us it is more complicated ».

He does not trust Madrid to fail

“Given the days that have happened, it will be difficult for Madrid to lose points and we could not win this match. After three days played, it will be difficult for the teams to lose points ».

Pessimistic

« Looking at the two days we have been going to be difficult, but we are going to try. »