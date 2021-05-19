Seeing Kate Moss sleeping costs just over $ 18,000

Kate moss She has the innate ability to make even the most everyday activity fascinating when she is the one who does it and now she has wanted to use that talent for a good cause, joining forces with a collective of artists called Moments in Time to record three videos that will be auctioned. as non-fungible tokens – a kind of unique digital assets very fashionable in the art world – through the Foundation platform.

One of them, in which the famous supermodel appears sleeping in his own bed, it has already been sold to a user who identifies himself as ‘malice’ in exchange for just over $ 18 thousand dollars. In the other two pieces that are still available, Kate can be seen driving a convertible or walking through what appears to be a forest.

With the purchase of each recording you will also receive a unique audio certificate with the voice of the star of the catwalks and part of the funds raised will go to the charity Gurls Talk, created by Adwoa Aboah, who tries to create a safe space for young women to discuss a wide variety of topics ranging from social justice to sexual violence or anxiety and image disorders.

