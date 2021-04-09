Seeing is believing. New trailer for ‘The Woman in the Window’

Netflix has released a new trailer for ‘The woman at the window‘, a film adaptation of the 2018 novel by AJ Finn starring Amy Adams and which will hit the streaming platform exclusively on May 14.

In ‘The Woman in the Window’ an agoraphobic child psychologist from New York (Adams) befriends a neighbor who lives across the street from her brownstone. But her whole world is blown up when the woman disappears and she suspects that something terrible has happened …

Directed by Joe Wright (‘The Darkest Moment’) from a script adapted by Tracy Letts (‘Killer Joe’), the film’s cast is completed by Gary Oldman, Brian Tyree Henry, Wyatt Russell, Fred Hechinger, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Anthony Mackie, Tracy Letts.

Recall that the film was initially going to hit theaters in October 2019, but after multiple delays by 20th Century Studios (some due to the pandemic), it ended up being sold to Netflix.

