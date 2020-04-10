The famous singer and actress has surprised all her fans by appearing painted in that way, and it even doesn’t look like her!

April 09, 2020 9:16 p.m.

Belinda She has always managed to surprise all her fans since the first time she appeared on a television screen, at that time she was just a little girl.

Now we can see her being a very beautiful woman, who does not project any kind of insecurity to show each of her talents, and of course also her fervent qualities.

Our beloved Belinda She is a professional model, since regardless of the make up or the style of clothing she has, she always manages to captivate us with her exquisite beauty.

On this occasion, we will show you a photo of the artist where she appears in a peculiar pink dress along with some extravagant dark boots.

And not to mention her make up, which reflected a tender clown, and is that thanks to this photo and more, we do not tire of seeing Belinda in all its facets.

.