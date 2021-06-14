Seeing all life in a second changes our idea of ​​time

06/14/2021 at 8:00 AM CEST

By Steve Taylor

At the age of 16, when Tony Kofi was an apprentice builder living in Nottingham, he fell from the third floor of a building. Time seemed to slow down enormously and he saw a complex series of images before his eyes.

As she described it, “I saw many, many things in my mind: children that I hadn’t even had yet, friends that I had never seen but who are now my friends. What really stuck with me was playing a & rdquor; instrument. Then Tony landed on his head and lost consciousness.

When he returned to the hospital, he felt like a different person and did not want to go back to his old life. For the next several weeks, the images kept popping up in her mind. He felt that they were “showing him something” and that the images represented his future.

Later, Tony saw a picture of a saxophone and recognized it as the instrument that he had seen himself play. He used the money from his compensation for the accident to buy one. Now Tony Kofi is one of the UK’s most successful jazz musicians, having won the BBC Jazz Awards twice, in 2005 and 2008.

Although Tony’s belief that he saw his future is uncommon, it is not uncommon for people to report witnessing multiple scenes from his past during split-second emergencies. After all, this is where the phrase “my life passed before my eyes” comes from.

But what explains this phenomenon? Psychologists have proposed a number of explanations, but I would argue that the key to understanding Tony’s experience lies in a different interpretation of time itself.

When life passes before our eyes

The experience of life flashing before one’s eyes has been reported for more than a century. In 1892, a Swiss geologist named Albert Heim fell off a cliff while climbing a mountain. In his account of the fall, he wrote that it was “as if on a distant stage, my entire past life was played out in numerous scenes & rdquor ;.

More recently, in July 2005, a young woman named Gill Hicks was sitting near one of the bombs that went off in the London Underground. In the minutes after the accident, she was on the brink of death where, as she describes it: “my life passed before my eyes, blinking through every scene, every happy and sad moment, everything I have done, said, experienced & rdquor ;.

In some cases, people do not see a review of their entire life, but rather a series of past experiences and events that have special meaning for them.

Explaining life reviews

Perhaps surprisingly, given how common it is, the “life review experience & rdquor; very little has been studied. A handful of theories have been put forward, but they are understandably tentative and rather vague.

For example, a group of Israeli researchers suggested in 2017 that events in our life can exist as a continuum in our minds and can come to the fore under extreme conditions of psychological and physiological stress.

Another theory is that, when we are close to death, our memories “download & rdquor; suddenly, like the contents of a jar that is thrown into it. This could be related to “cortical disinhibition” – a breakdown of normal regulatory processes in the brain – in very stressful or dangerous situations, causing a “cascade” of mental impressions.

But the life review is generally reported as a serene and orderly experience, completely different from the chaotic cascade of experiences associated with cortical disinhibition.

And none of these theories explains how it is possible for such a large amount of information, in many cases all the events of a person’s life, to manifest in a period of a few seconds and, often, in much less time.

Thinking about ‘space’ time

An alternative explanation is to think of time as a “spatial” sense. Our common sense view of time is like an arrow moving from the past through the present into the future, where we only have direct access to the present. But modern physics has cast doubt on this simple linear view of time.

In fact, since Einstein’s theory of relativity, some physicists have adopted a “spatial” view of time. They argue that we live in a “blocky universe & rdquor; static, in which time is extended in a kind of panorama where the past, the present and the future coexist simultaneously.

Modern physicist Carlo Rovelli, author of the best-seller The Order of Time, also holds the view that linear time does not exist as a universal fact. This idea reflects the vision of the philosopher Immanuel Kant, who argued that time is not an objectively real phenomenon, but a construction of the human mind.

This could explain why some people can review the events of their entire life in an instant. A lot of previous research, including my own, has suggested that our normal perception of time is simply a product of our normal state of consciousness.

In many altered states of consciousness, time slows down so dramatically that seconds seem to turn into minutes. This is a common feature of emergency situations, as well as states of deep meditation, psychedelic drug experiences, and when athletes are “in the zone”.

The limits of understanding

But what about Tony Kofi’s apparent visions of his future? Did you really glimpse scenes from your afterlife? Did you see yourself playing the saxophone because somehow your future as a musician was already established?

Obviously, there are some mundane interpretations of Tony’s experience. Perhaps, for example, he became a saxophonist simply because he saw himself playing it in his vision. But I don’t think it’s impossible for Tony to envision future events.

If time really exists in a spatial sense, and if it is true that time is a construction of the human mind, then perhaps somehow future events are already present, just as past events are still present.

It is true that this is very difficult to understand. But why should everything make sense to us? As I have suggested in a recent book there must be some aspects of reality that are beyond our comprehension. After all, we are just animals, with limited awareness of reality. And perhaps more than any other phenomenon, this is especially true over time.

