Seedorf asks for a yellow card for whoever covers his mouth when talking to rival

04/14/2021 at 1:11 PM CEST

EFE

The ex-footballer of Real Madrid, Milan and Ajax Clarence seedorf proposed this Wednesday that the referees punish with a yellow card those who cover their mouths with their hands when they address an opponent on the pitch, in order to avoid racist insults.

“We cannot cover our mouths if we speak to a rival, that should be a yellow card,” the later coach said during his speech at the Dialogue against racism and hate speech in sporting events, organized by the Council of Europe.

Without citing the recent case of the Valencian player Mouctar Diakhaby, Seedorf He noted that “there are players who talk to each other and we have seen racist situations in recent weeks.”

“We can act against this,” he said in the telematic meeting, where he stressed that “it must be prohibited.”

Before Seedorf will launch its proposal, the French Minister of Sports, Roxana Maracineanu, was in favor of equipping football referees with a small microphone that allows them to hear what is said on the field, as happens in rugby matches.

Seedorf He added that “long-term education is the only tool to fight racism” and called on UEFA, FIFA, the players and the fans as an example against this scourge.

At the same time, he regretted the lack of “black managers” in European sport, because “there is no inclusion and you have to react to this.”

It coincided with the director of Football Supporters Europe, Ronan evain, in the lack of funding for the fight against discrimination in sport. “Fans alone cannot change the world of sport,” he said. Evain.

The UEFA Director of Football and Social Responsibility also opted for education, Michele Grape, who argued that “racism and hate speech are anchored in our society; education is a fundamental tool in our strategy.”

The Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Bjorn berge, cited the Saint Denis Convention of the Council of Europe on stadium security, which came into force in 2017 and which is committed to clear policies to tackle “any racist and discriminatory behavior.”