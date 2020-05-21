It was a strange year in the history of the Hollywood Academy, 1971. Did you compete for the Oscars – Airport, Love Story, Everyone Lives As He Wants, MASH, Patton – Rebel or Hero? The latter won in the categories of best film and direction (Franklin J. Schaffner). George C. Scott was a better actor after he announced that he was not a horse to participate in any dispute, and that he would not receive the award, even if he won. Patton won in four more categories, including art direction and scenography (art decoration), which were combined. Among the nominees were Tambi Larsen and Darrell Silvera, for The Molly Maguires. It was the only indication picked up by Martin Ritt’s film, released in Brazil as Ver-Te-Ei no Inferno.

Although it is one of the greatest films in Hollywood, and in history, Ver-Te-Ei no Inferno has never had much recognition in the USA, perhaps because it was too radical. In his Classsic Movie Guide, Leonard Maltin simply does not include it, and on the cover the volume boasts of listing more than 10,000 titles.The Molly Maguires is the name of a clandestine mining organization that practices terrorism in 19th century Pennsylvania Almost 50 years have passed and, in the post-9/11, almost 20 years ago, the theme gained another condemnatory look, but that does not inhibit the power of Ritt’s film. Ver-Te-Ei no Inferno started to appear in 1964, in a partnership announced between producer and screenwriter Walter Bernstein and Metro. In 1967, the project was transferred to Paramount and Ritt took over.

Bernstein and Ritt had previously been partners in Paris Blues / Paris Live at Night, 1961, with the couple Paul Newman / Joanne Woodward. They were blacklisted on Macarthism in the 1950s. They returned to the industry without sacrificing their convictions. Bernstein started out as a screenwriter for Sidney Lumet (Woman of That Species, 1959). Ritt had a wobbly phase, from which emerged with Hud the Wild, Four Confessions, the Hollywood remake of Rashomon, by Akira Kurosawa, and Hombre, the three with Paul Newman. Between the second and third, he adapted John Le Carré, The Spy Who Comes Out of the Cold, with Richard Burton. In the catalog of the American Film Institute is detailed documentation about The Molly Maguires and its realization, including the controversy at the launch, when Pennsylvania historian Charles McCartthy – the name pursued Bernstein and Ritt – contested that an organization existed with this name.

Truth or lie, the film is a masterpiece of dramatic construction. John Ford had already shown, with some romanticism, the harshness of life in the mines in Como Era Verde o Meu Vale, which won the Oscars for best film and direction in 1941. To ensure accuracy, the production built the longest scene of the time – a mine tunnel with more than 400 feet, about 12 km in length, especially for the opening scene. It is a very elaborate sequence plan – the photograph is by James Wong Howe – which ends with the exit of the mine and the explosion in the background. In total, the impressive opening of Ver-Te-Ei no Inferno provides more than 14 minutes of movement before a single word of dialogue is said. From the beginning, Berrnstein and Ritt wanted to make the film with Richard Harris. They announced Harris and Albert Finney as protagonists, ended up filming with Harris and Sean Connery. It may be the former 007’s biggest role, but he himself never realized it. In an interview, he tried to contain the reporter’s rapture by Ritt, preferring to highlight other films he made at the time, such as The John Anderson Blow, by Sidney LuImet, which is not so good.

In the plot, Connery is the leader of the miners, fighting for better conditions. It is behind the terrortist act of the beginning. This stranger arrives, who starts working at the mine, and it’s Richard Harris. He gets involved with Samantha Eggar, who spends the entire film saying that he would do anything to abandon that hell of life. The acts of terrorism are repeated, the mining company hardens. As it is a Catholic community of Irish, the priest gives a furious sermon, more in defense of capital than of work. In retaliation, Ritt closed the church in the later Tears of Hope / Sounder. There is a traitor inside the group. The disclosure of her identity leads to a strong outcome, which passes through the woman. Samantha Eggar gives the film its ethical closure.

Coincidence or not, the subject of the plea was in the air and, in 1968, another director who was persecuted during Macarismism – Jules Dassin – transposed The Informer, more the novel by Liam O ‘Flaherty than the film by John Ford, for the movement for civil rights and did The Black Power / Uptight. Ritt not only radicalized, but did an aesthetically superior work. Its defense of terrorism as a political weapon against capitalist exploitation is based on material destruction, affecting property. Certainly the film was not understood, in the USA as in Brazil. Understanding terrorism in a class A production? In Exodus, from 1960, Otto Preminger, based on the script by Dalton Trumbo, another victim of Macarthism, also affirmed the validity of terrorism as a weapon of Jewish militants against British colonialism in the Middle East, in the process that culminated in the creation of the state of Israel. The censorship of the military regime, always ready to see subversion in everything, never realized what this little-recognized classic was about and it circulated freely on Brazilian screens.

Bernstein and Ritt teamed up again, this time for a frontal attack on Macarism in 1976 by Iron Forehead / The Front, with Woody Allen in a rare dramatic role. Ritt still made at least one other (good) engaged film – Norma Rae, 1979, with Sally Field fighting for union, and she won her first Oscar. Ritt died in 1990. Bernstein is over 100 years old – born in 1919 – and still alive. In 1996, he published Inside Out – A Memoir of the Blacklist, in which he testified about those dark years.

