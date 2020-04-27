Mourning in Mexican soccer and in the rojiblanca family. At 88 years of age and after his health condition worsened a few days ago, the sensitive death of Tomás Balcázar, a member of the Campeonísimo Guadalajara, was reported yesterday, as well as a national team in Switzerland in 1954 and the grandfather of Javier “Chicharito” Hernández.

Author of a goal for France in 1954 and grandfather of whoever did it in South Africa 2010 against the same country, he leaves a legacy on and off the pitch, an example to follow for all members of the current establishment of the chiverío, for his love for the t-shirt and its feeling towards an institution.

From very early on, several personalities, especially linked to the Guadalajara Club, manifested themselves, as was the case with Ramón Morales, who was close to Don Tomás’ family, when he pointed out on social networks that “always with a spirit of struggle and with the love of colors well put, Don Tomy will always be in my heart, “said the” eternal “captain of the Flock.

Given the death yesterday morning, there will be no wake for Don Tomás Balcázar González, as his family opted for cremation and a private farewell.

Instead, Club Guadalajara will pay tribute to him as soon as the activity returns to normal; for now, one of his first publications in this regard was: “The Guadalajara Sports Club is in mourning, one of the greatest legends of Mexican soccer left us.

“Thank you for the championships, for the enormous legacy that you have left in our history and, above all, for your great human quality. Thank you for so much, Don Tomás ”.

While the owner of the club, Amaury Vergara wrote: “I deeply regret the death of Mr. Tomás Balcázar, historical figure of our institution, the World Champion and World Cup player, who leaves a great legacy for football. I send a hug to your family and I wish you peace. ”

About the life and career of the Chivas legend, the book titled “Balcázar, bendito futbol” was written.

In 2019 Tomás Balcázar was inducted into the Pachuca Soccer Hall of Fame.

always affable. Tomás Balcázar González in one of his last appearances, in the Pachuca Hall of Fame in November 2019.

With pain and sadness I learn of the death of Don Tomas Balcazar, a true Champion, my sincere condolences to all his relatives.

RIP. – RamónRamírez7 (@ ramon7ramirez)

April 26, 2020

My condolences to family and friends for the sad death of Don Tomas Balcazar, especially a big hug for @ CH14_, strong friend. – Rafa Marquez (@RafaMarquezMX)

April 26, 2020

Grandfather and grandson, united by a World Cup goal









Valuable inheritances. “Chicharito” and Don Tomás, in the Akron. PICTURE7

Tomás Balcázar was the one in charge of inheriting “Chicharito” the love for Guadalajara, since Javier’s father never played in the Herd and his time as a footballer developed in squads like Puebla, Monarcas, Tecos and even Atlas.

Regarding his participation with the Mexican National Team, Tomás Balcázar played the 1954 Swiss World Cup. In that competition, the legendary Guadalajara player scored the goal that meant the momentary draw against the France team.

Years later, 56 to be exact, “Chicharito” emulated his grandfather by scoring a goal against the French national team at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

A rojiblanco of ancestry









EXPERIENCE. Tomás in his time as a technical assistant in 1979, in Chivas Colomos. ARCHIVE

He put his grain of sand in the Campeonísimo

Few characters in the history of Chivas can boast of enjoying or having enjoyed the recognition that Tomás Balcázar enjoyed in life, because in addition to being the grandfather of Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, Don Tomás was a key piece for Guadalajara to occupy a privileged place in Mexican soccer.

His origins were not in the rojiblanco club, since Don Tomás was born football in El Nacional, another team from Guadalajara that currently plays in the Third Division.

Despite this, Tomás Balcázar spent most of his career as a player in the Flock, since he arrived at the club in 1948 and left 10 years later when he retired wearing the colors of the chiverío.

In this period, Balcázar collaborated so that the Flock finally broke the stage in which they were nicknamed as “already worthy”, because after the team stayed on the edge of the championship in various seasons, the grandfather of “Chicharito ”Was part of the rojiblanco team that achieved its first league title in the already distant 1956-1957 season.

As a player he also won the title of Champion of Champions in 1957, a trophy that the Flock obtained after prevailing over Zacatepec.

He served as a forward and one of his best attributes was his great header, which seems to have inherited his grandson. His characteristics as a forward earned him to score more than 50 goals with the Guadalajara shirt, among which stands out the goal with which he became the first player from the Herd to score abroad, the Honduran National Team, in 1949.

Once retired as a player, Balcázar did not stop contributing to the history of Chivas, as he also served as technical assistant to the engineer Javier de la Torre, the most winning coach in the rojiblanca history.

“I do not deserve so much, I have always been a goat, I was born in El Nacional, but I spent my whole life as a rojiblanco, I love the clubs I belonged to, but I love soccer because it made me a good man, I am very excited, trembling with emotion and crying with pleasure to be able to offer this trophy that my whole family deserves, ”said Balcázar in November 2018 after being recognized by Chivas with the Rojiblanco Award on the field of the Akron Stadium.

