It is not for her music, nor any event, the famous Lady Gaga is on everyone’s lips for her great gesture with one of her followers. As she walked down the street, a girl approached her and the singer presented her jacket to her for a great reason. Look at the details.

June 20, 202010: 05 AM

Lady Gaga He is and will be thanks to his fans, he has always stood out and will stand out, from the beginning of his career to his latest completely renewed successes. As he calls his followers on social networks and shows, « The Little Mosters ».

Even in the current context, the artist continues to captivate with her singles. Your album Chromatic It receives only good reviews and gathers millions of views on all digital platforms. Years go by and Lady Gaga does not go out of style.

Lady Gaga, a pop icon that grows over time.

Therefore, it is not surprising that it is currently on everyone’s lips and is the top of the best media in the following situation: paparazzis photographed it and the images spread throughout the Internet, seeing that Lady Gaga gave her jacket to a fan. Why?

It is a very funny sequence in which she looks like the young American by name Shannon McKee, who goes down the street very proud and happy with her new jacket.

According to Shannon herself, she approached Lady Gaga after seeing her in a restaurant with her boyfriend Michael Polansky And she told him how much she liked the jacket: « Hey, that jacket you are wearing is made of malota », she remembers saying.

As Gaga was very nice to her, McKee decided to tell the singer a very important story.

Lady Gaga and her boyfriend, Michael Polansky.

“My friend from high school was a big fan of you. You are the reason he came out of the closet, and his first five tattoos are about you. My brother has recently come out of the closet too. I just wanted to thank you for being supportive. ”

Lady Gaga did not turn a deaf ear to the story and was excited, so she decided to give the young woman something that she could remember forever from their meeting. “He took off his jacket and said, ‘You liked my jacket. Here you have it. It’s yours. Put it on right now. You’re a bitch now, ‘”said Shannon, a true Lady Gaga fan.

This news appears just after another user shared on Twitter that, while working as a waiter in a restaurant, Lady Gaga went to eat and left in total $ 700 tip. The artist worked as a waitress before becoming a superstar and does not forget her origins. An idol!