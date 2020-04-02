Francisca Lachapel

Amidst the tension the world is facing in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, Francisca Lachapel couldn’t contain the crying in ‘Wake up America’, when giving the news of the death of the actor of ‘Star Wars’, Andrew Jack, who died as a result of this disease.

Although, of course, she was shocked by this death, her cry was actually anguish, trying, along with her partner Raúl González, explain to the viewer the importance of staying home.

The subject is so serious, that he shared how it broke his heart to see the story of a daughter who had to say goodbye to her mother on FaceTime, because she could not see her and that she could possibly not bury her either.

Let us remember that a person infected with coronavirus cannot have contact with others because his body is virally high, and could infect anyone who comes close. This is why, as you can see and read everywhere, it is so important to stay at home and have social distance. The virus looks for bodies and when it cannot find it, it dies.

