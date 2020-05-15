Just over seven years ago, Corinthians and Chelsea starred in the 2012 Club World Cup final in Japan. Under coach Tite, the Brazilians became world champions for the second time, after a beautiful play that culminated in the goal head of hitherto novice Paolo Guerrero. This time the achievement had a little more taste, since the alvinegros had just won the unprecedented title of Libertadores da América.

The decision will be retransmitted by TV Globo next Sunday (17), at 4 pm (Brasília time) and to refresh the fans’ memory, the State highlights where the players who were part of the Corinthians team in the historic conquest and also the Chelsea holders. Majority is still active.

CORINTHIANS

Goalkeepers

Cássio – active – 32 years old – He continues to defend the white shirt, with a contract valid until December 2022.

Júlio César – active – 35 years old – Defends the shirt of RB Bragantino, with a contract valid until June of December 2020.

Danilo Fernandes – active – 32 years old – Defends the shirt of Internacional, with a contract valid until December 2021.

Side

Alessandro – retired – 41 years old – He was the club’s football manager for four seasons after his retirement, but left his position in early 2019, to conduct a course of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) on management and governance.

Fábio Santos – active – 34 years old – Defends the shirt of Atlético-MG, with a contract valid until the end of 2020.

Guilherme Andrade – active – 31 years old – Defends the shirt of Barretos-SP, with a contract valid until May 2020.

Defenders

Chicão – retired – 38 years old – He took the CBF course that guarantees him a “B” license to train basic categories.

Paulo André – retired – 36 years old – Football director of Athletico-PR and protagonist of the most recent controversy involving his former club. In the last few days it was reported that the manager won a lawsuit that asks for the payment of amounts related to nightly extras and activities carried out during Sundays and holidays. He will receive R $ 750 thousand from the alvinegro club.

Wallace Reis – active – 32 years old – Defends the shirt of Göztepe, from Turkey, with a contract valid until June 2020.

Anderson Polga – retired – 41 years old – Works in the marketing sector at Berwanger Soluções, which supplies materials for lifting loads.

Felipe – active – 30 years old – Defends the shirt of Atlético de Madrid, from Spain, with a contract valid until June 2022.

Steering wheels

Ralf – active – 35 years old – Terminated contract with Corinthians in January 2020 and is currently without a club.

Paulinho – active – 31 years old – Defends the shirt of the Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande, with a contract valid until December 2023.

Willian Arão – active – 27 years old – Works for Flamengo, with a contract valid until December 2023.

Edenilson – active – 30 years old – Plays for Internacional, with a contract valid until December 2022.

Socks

Danilo – active – 40 years old – His last relationship was with Vila Nova-GO, but he is currently without a club.

Douglas – active – 38 years old – Announced, in March 2020, that he will compete in the D Series of the Brazilian Championship for Brasiliense.

Giovanni – active – 26 years old – Defends the Coritiba shirt, with a contract valid until December 2020.

Forward

Jorge Henrique – active – 38 years old – Plays at Náutico. He agreed to renew, however, without officialization, so the period of his relationship with the team was not disclosed.

Emerson Sheik – retired – 41 years old – Was technical coordinator of Corinthians, but left his position at the end of 2019 due to a team restructuring process. It is not linked to other clubs.

Paolo Guerrero – active – 36 years old – He works for Internacional, with a contract valid until December 2021.

Martínez – active – 34 years old – Defends Almagro, Argentine second division club.

Romarinho – active – 29 years old – Plays at Al Ittihad, alongside former Corinthians coach Fábio Carille, in Saudi Arabia.

CHELSEA

Petr Cech – retired – 37 years old – Chelsea’s technical director and performance consultant

Branislav Ivanovic – active – 36 years old – Defends the shirt of Zenit, from Russia, with a contract valid until June 2020.

David Luís – active – 33 years old – Plays for Arsenal, England, with a contract valid until June 2021.

Gary Cahill – active – 34 years old – Works at Crystal Palace, England, with a contract valid until June 2021.

Ashley Cole – retired – 39 years old – Chelsea U-15 team coach.

Frank Lampard – retired – 41 years old – Chelsea coach.

Ramires – active – 33 years old – Defends the Palmeiras shirt, with a contract valid until June 2023.

Eden Hazard – active – 29 years old – Is at Real Madrid, Spain, with a contract valid until June 2024.

Juan Mata – active – 32 years old – Plays for Manchester United, England, with a contract valid until June 2021.

Victor Moses – active – 29 years old – Works at Inter Milan, Italy, with a contract valid until June 2020.

Fernando Torres – retired – 36 years old – Has not announced new plans since his retirement from the lawns in June 2019.

.