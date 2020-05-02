This weekend, the Brazilian Championship would kick off with the first round. Fluminense would debut outside the home against Grêmio, this Saturday or Sunday. The correct date (2, 3 or 4 of May), before the stop of the competitions due to the coronavirus, had not been defined.
Fluminense would make a debut against Grêmio (Photo: Lucas Merçon / Fluminense)
Photo: Lance!
If he entered the field at full strength, coach Odair Hellmann would probably have a “headache” to escalate the attack. Playing with a formation with three strikers, Flu had as starters Marcos Paulo, Evanilson and Wellington Silva. In the last game before the break, for Carioca, however, Peruvian Fernando Pacheco entered the field and scored the second goal of the 2-0 victory over Vasco.
In the middle, Odair had opted for Nenê over Ganso to create the plays. At 39, shirt 77 had one of the best starts of the season in his career and was the team’s top scorer with nine goals.
Probable lineup:
Muriel; Gilberto, Nino, Digão and Egídio; Hudson, Yago and Nenê; Wellington Silva, Evanilson and Marcos Paulo (Fernando Pacheco).
Check out all Fluminense’s scheduled games in the Brasileirão 2020:
1st round
Grêmio x Fluminense
2nd round
Fluminense x Palmeiras
3rd round
Fluminense x Internacional
4th round
Red Bull Bragantino vs Fluminense
5th round
Athletico x Fluminense
6th round
Fluminense vs Vasco da Gama
7th round
Fluminense x Atlético-GO
8th round
Sao Paulo x Fluminense
9th round
Fluminense x Flamengo
10th round
Fluminense x Corinthians
11th round
Sport x Fluminense
12th round
Fluminense x Coritiba
13th round
Botafogo x Fluminense
14th round
Goiás x Fluminense
15th round
Fluminense x Bahia
16th round
Atlético-MG x Fluminense
17th round
Fluminense x Ceará
18th round
Fluminense x Santos
19th round
Fortaleza x Fluminense
20th round
Fluminense x Grêmio
21st round
Palmeiras x Fluminense
22nd round
Internacional vs Fluminense
23rd round
Fluminense vs Red Bull Bragantino
24th round
Fluminense x Athletico
25th round
Vasco da Gama vs Fluminense
26th round
Atlético-GO x Fluminense
27th round
Fluminense x São Paulo
28th round
Flamengo x Fluminense
29th round
Corinthians x Fluminense
30th round
Fluminense x Sport
31st round
Coritiba x Fluminense
32nd round
Fluminense x Botafogo
33rd round
Fluminense x Goiás
34th round
Bahia x Fluminense
35th round
Fluminense x Atlético-MG
36th round
Ceará x Fluminense
37th round
Santos x Fluminense
38th round
Fluminense x Fortaleza
