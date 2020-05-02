This weekend, the Brazilian Championship would kick off with the first round. Fluminense would debut outside the home against Grêmio, this Saturday or Sunday. The correct date (2, 3 or 4 of May), before the stop of the competitions due to the coronavirus, had not been defined.

Fluminense would make a debut against Grêmio (Photo: Lucas Merçon / Fluminense)

Photo: Lance!

If he entered the field at full strength, coach Odair Hellmann would probably have a “headache” to escalate the attack. Playing with a formation with three strikers, Flu had as starters Marcos Paulo, Evanilson and Wellington Silva. In the last game before the break, for Carioca, however, Peruvian Fernando Pacheco entered the field and scored the second goal of the 2-0 victory over Vasco.

In the middle, Odair had opted for Nenê over Ganso to create the plays. At 39, shirt 77 had one of the best starts of the season in his career and was the team’s top scorer with nine goals.

Probable lineup:

Muriel; Gilberto, Nino, Digão and Egídio; Hudson, Yago and Nenê; Wellington Silva, Evanilson and Marcos Paulo (Fernando Pacheco).

Check out all Fluminense’s scheduled games in the Brasileirão 2020:



1st round

Grêmio x Fluminense

2nd round

Fluminense x Palmeiras

3rd round

Fluminense x Internacional

4th round

Red Bull Bragantino vs Fluminense

5th round

Athletico x Fluminense

6th round

Fluminense vs Vasco da Gama

7th round

Fluminense x Atlético-GO

8th round

Sao Paulo x Fluminense

9th round

Fluminense x Flamengo

10th round

Fluminense x Corinthians

11th round

Sport x Fluminense

12th round

Fluminense x Coritiba

13th round

Botafogo x Fluminense

14th round

Goiás x Fluminense

15th round

Fluminense x Bahia

16th round

Atlético-MG x Fluminense

17th round

Fluminense x Ceará

18th round

Fluminense x Santos

19th round

Fortaleza x Fluminense

20th round

Fluminense x Grêmio

21st round

Palmeiras x Fluminense

22nd round

Internacional vs Fluminense

23rd round

Fluminense vs Red Bull Bragantino

24th round

Fluminense x Athletico

25th round

Vasco da Gama vs Fluminense

26th round

Atlético-GO x Fluminense

27th round

Fluminense x São Paulo

28th round

Flamengo x Fluminense

29th round

Corinthians x Fluminense

30th round

Fluminense x Sport

31st round

Coritiba x Fluminense

32nd round

Fluminense x Botafogo

33rd round

Fluminense x Goiás

34th round

Bahia x Fluminense

35th round

Fluminense x Atlético-MG

36th round

Ceará x Fluminense

37th round

Santos x Fluminense

38th round

Fluminense x Fortaleza

