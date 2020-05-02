This weekend, the Brazilian Championship would kick off with the first round. Fluminense would debut outside the home against Grêmio, this Saturday or Sunday. The correct date (2, 3 or 4 of May), before the stop of the competitions due to the coronavirus, had not been defined.

Fluminense would make a debut against Grêmio (Photo: Lucas Merçon / Fluminense)

If he entered the field at full strength, coach Odair Hellmann would probably have a “headache” to escalate the attack. Playing with a formation with three strikers, Flu had as starters Marcos Paulo, Evanilson and Wellington Silva. In the last game before the break, for Carioca, however, Peruvian Fernando Pacheco entered the field and scored the second goal of the 2-0 victory over Vasco.

In the middle, Odair had opted for Nenê over Ganso to create the plays. At 39, shirt 77 had one of the best starts of the season in his career and was the team’s top scorer with nine goals.

Probable lineup:
Muriel; Gilberto, Nino, Digão and Egídio; Hudson, Yago and Nenê; Wellington Silva, Evanilson and Marcos Paulo (Fernando Pacheco).
Check out all Fluminense’s scheduled games in the Brasileirão 2020:

1st round
Grêmio x Fluminense

2nd round
Fluminense x Palmeiras

3rd round
Fluminense x Internacional

4th round
Red Bull Bragantino vs Fluminense

5th round
Athletico x Fluminense

6th round
Fluminense vs Vasco da Gama

7th round
Fluminense x Atlético-GO

8th round
Sao Paulo x Fluminense

9th round
Fluminense x Flamengo

10th round
Fluminense x Corinthians

11th round
Sport x Fluminense

12th round
Fluminense x Coritiba

13th round
Botafogo x Fluminense

14th round
Goiás x Fluminense

15th round
Fluminense x Bahia

16th round
Atlético-MG x Fluminense

17th round
Fluminense x Ceará

18th round
Fluminense x Santos

19th round
Fortaleza x Fluminense

20th round
Fluminense x Grêmio

21st round
Palmeiras x Fluminense

22nd round
Internacional vs Fluminense

23rd round
Fluminense vs Red Bull Bragantino

24th round
Fluminense x Athletico

25th round
Vasco da Gama vs Fluminense

26th round
Atlético-GO x Fluminense

27th round
Fluminense x São Paulo

28th round
Flamengo x Fluminense

29th round
Corinthians x Fluminense

30th round
Fluminense x Sport

31st round
Coritiba x Fluminense

32nd round
Fluminense x Botafogo

33rd round
Fluminense x Goiás

34th round
Bahia x Fluminense

35th round
Fluminense x Atlético-MG

36th round
Ceará x Fluminense

37th round
Santos x Fluminense

38th round
Fluminense x Fortaleza

