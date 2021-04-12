See what photos Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer share

‘Thunder Patrol’, it’s Netflix, it’s surprisingly funny

Netflix’s new superhero comedy ‘Thunder Patrol’ hit the platform this weekend and follows Melissa mccarthy Y Octavia spencer like two former childhood friends who come together to fight crime. Anyone who has seen the film will see that the chemistry between the two is evident in the film, and it’s probably because they didn’t have to act much when it came to being friends. In honor of the film’s premiere, both stars took to Instagram this week to share tons of photos to highlight their 20-year friendship.

“After more than 20 years, I am still best friends with the amazing Octavia Spencer and I would not do it any other way. Who is your best friend? You knew them before the mobile phone, so half of your photos are old disposable? Upload a photo, tag your best friend and let’s see who that best friend is. #ThunderForce ⚡️, “McCarthy captioned in his post.” Spencer did the same on his personal account.

Both publications have been very well received and with many ‘likes’ by users of the network.

‘Thunder Patrol’ was written and directed by Ben falcone, McCarthy’s real-life husband, who previously directed “Tammy,” “The Boss,” “Life of the Party,” and “Superintelligence.” Falcone and McCarthy produced the Netflix film alongside Mac Platt, while Becki Cross Trujillo served as executive producer. McCarthy and Spencer star in ‘Thunder Patrol’ alongside Bobby cannavale, Pom klementieff, Jason bateman Y Melissa leo. The plot takes place in a world in which supervillains are common. Two estranged childhood friends meet again after one of them devises a super-powered treatment to protect her city.

