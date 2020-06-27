Your grandmother, your mom and now you: Nivea Cream is very famous all over the world and has been used by generations of women. But do you really know all its benefits? Even using it on hair is effective!

Beyond what you see on television, with brand advertisements, models and perfect actresses that apply it, your family will surely start from your grandmother, your mother, aunts and now you have used the Nivea cream.

This cream is a classic beauty used to moisturize the skin in an ideal way. However, it is not 100% exploited, so here we will show you the tricks with Nivea Cream, Even for hair and as a makeup remover!

See the wonders that Nivea Cream can do on your skin and even your hair.

In principle, it is anti stretch marks: has a powerful moisturizing effect and favors the elasticity of the skin. Apply a layer of Nivea cream to the areas of the body where stretch marks usually appear and that’s it.

You can also say goodbye to acne marks since the Nieva Cream has a healing power which helps to restore damaged or cacarizo skin, the result of excess acne. It is even good against dark circles and bags under the eyes; apply a little under your eyes before sleeping and the next morning they will be gone.

See where to apply Nivea Cream for great results.

For the cracked feet It is also great. Just apply a little Nivea cream to them before bed, put your socks on, leave it on overnight, and the next day, rinse your feet with warm water. They will look like baby feet in just a few days!

In addition, Nivea cream has a lightening powerIdeal for stains on the elbows, neck and knees, this without omitting that helps to soften these areas of the body, as it provides a humidification out of the ordinary.

Do you know that Nivea Cream also leaves a radiant hair? Leave frizz, dryness and split ends of the hair aside, apply Nivea cream to your hair and your mane will be silkier than ever. Finally, it serves as makeup remover, so you will never have to go to bed because of « tiredness » without first removing your make up. Thus, you will look beautiful and silky skin!