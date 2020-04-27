Luan Santana declared himself to the bride, Jade Magalhães, during this Sunday’s live (26). In the gardens of his home in São Paulo, the singer made the fashion designer cry by singing the song he made for her, ‘Raridade’. And assumed, leaving Jade ashamed: ‘Music is one of my addictions. First is that woman. And my third addiction – not in that order – is to make love to this woman. ‘

Luan Santana commanded from his home garden, in São Paulo, his first live in this quarantine. The singer recalled old successes and new compositions and received the bride, Jade Magalhães, who chose an accessible look to accompany the presentation. “You look hot,” said the singer, without hesitating. And he listed his three biggest addictions: “Music is one of my addictions. First of all, it is this woman. And my third addiction – not in that order – is to make love to this woman,” she said, leaving the fashion designer visibly boring. . “You made me ashamed,” she assumed.

Luan Santana’s bride cries with declaration of love

Luan Santana took the bride, responsible for her haircut, to a more reserved corner of the garden and said: “Jade is a person who has known me since the beginning. I remember the first show we met. She I was in front of the stage and went up to do a performance. And she told me to kneel. And that symbolized the whole relationship because I had to kneel and beg. Because she thinks of a difficult woman! ” And then, with the guitar in hand, she revealed: “In one of our fights, when we were already dating, I wrote a song for her. And I think it really sums up all relationships”. And he sang the song “Raridade”, making Jade cry and then filling the artist with kisses. “You are inspiration to me and to many people. Inspiration to be human. You do everything with a lot of love and I love you very much,” said Jade.

Luan Santana talks about decision to live with the bride

Proposed in marriage during a balloon ride, Jade Magalhães already shares the same roof with Luan Santana even before the wedding. And, according to the singer, this was a wise decision. “Jade is very secretive. She rarely appeared in front of a camera because she never made a point of showing up and exposing our relationship. Some people can see with different eyes and understand something else, but Jade believed in me since the beginning. There may be a storm of feelings outside, but when you return home you find the tranquility of a person who is out of it all and who doesn’t want to be in it. And it has always been like this and it always will be “, explained the artist during the live.

‘Jade is the woman of my life’, says Luan Santana

In love, Luan Santana also declared himself again to the bride, with whom he still plans the details of the wedding party: “We have been together for 12 years. Jade is the woman of my life and it was a pleasure to have her here. I hope you enjoyed”.

