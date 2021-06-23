See what Francisca Lachapel is doing in the final stretch of Gennaro’s birth



Francisca Lachapel.

At 1, at 2 … Gennaro is born at any moment and look at everything that his famous mother, Francisca Lachapel, is doing in the final stretch of the birth.

Chauffeur, masseuse, hair shinier than ever and even the lips of the Kardashians! Yes, the presenter of ‘Despierta América’ is living the last days before giving birth in luxury.

Who is the driver? Her husband Francesco Zampogna… And the masseur? Also the Italian who has her dead of love.

If everything continues as scheduled, and at this moment Gennaro is not being born, his arrival will be in the first weeks of July. And as Francisca herself shared, the changes in her life, and in her body, have been many … the time of being hungry all day is out of fashion, now what suffers the most is the great swelling especially in the feet.

How do you solve it? Whenever she can put her feet up, she only wears heels during ‘Wake Up America’, and when her husband comes home he gives him lymphatic massages.

Another change in the final stretch of pregnancy is heaviness, sleep but not finding a position to sleep, and anxiety.

Sure! The anxiety of already having your baby in your arms and dedicate purely and exclusively to the newborn. As we told you, Francisca will have help, because to that of her husband and her in-laws, She is joined by her mother, Doña Divina, who arrived a few weeks ago to accompany her.

That for Francisca was one of the issues that worried her the most, because due to the pandemic she had not seen her for more than a years, without hugging her and, as we show you, Divina had never seen her daughter with her tummy of pregnant in person.

What makes you excited? In addition to waiting for Gennaro, and that both she and the baby are healthy, she’s happy with how strong her hair is and how puffy her lips are!… “Even with Kardashian lips this boy has me,” he says jokingly.

With Gennero’s room ready, his mother by his side, the pre-delivery course finished, and we don’t know if until the bag is done, Francisca is ready to run at any moment to the hospital to greet Gennaro.

Where will the baby be born? In Miami, everything indicates that at Baptist Hospital where other famous babies like Alaïa, the daughter of Adamari López and Toni Costa.