See what El Dasa’s daughter does to her father’s face

Photo: El Dasa / Courtesy

You can’t imagine what El Dasa’s daughter, Daryana Marie, does to her father’s face, And even shows it!

It is that since the debut of his podcast ‘Courage, if you can!’, Dasa seems to be more open every day to share his personal life, the one that preserves so much, that even we found out that she had a partner, when she announced that she was expecting her first daughter.

Today, it was surprising when shared a nice video with his daughter, Daryana Marie, who as we see is not only restless and intrepid like her dadi, but also does what he wants with it!

“No More To Say … Today I Uploaded a New Podcast Chapter 4 🎙🎤🎧 … Good Morning. !!!!! ☀️ .. Super Casual…. Something Fine! 👌 # eldasa #eldasahevpodcast #Animo 🙌 ”, he wrote accompanying the video where the little girl is seen literally standing on the head of El Dasa.

There were many famous friends who reacted to the spontaneous video with their messages:

“Ajajjajajajajjaja what a success brother! Strong hug !!Chef Yisus wrote him.

While his former partner from ‘Tu Cara me Suena’, Sandra Echeverría put him: “JAJJAJJAJA mi vidaaaa 😂😍❤️ I miss you Dasita!“.

“I have a video identical to this 😂😂😂 what beautiful moments enjoy it a lot“He was encouraged by the always sweet Alejandra Espinoza.

A few days ago, in an interview with ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, the reporter asked her, why doesn’t she still show the little girl like the rest of the celebrities? … The singer clarified that it was not true that he did not show it because he has a physical problemOn the contrary, his daughter is even more special because he was born with a condition in his eyes called heterochromia.

What is it about? That their eyes are not the same color. In Daryana’s case, she has one greenish brown and the other blue.

“I am an only child, and she is the only thing I have mine, I want to take care of her, the time will come when I present them to her“El Dasa told the reporter of the Univision afternoon show at the time.

Well it seems that little by littleand that moment of presenting your doll is getting closerFor now, in addition to the little hands when she was born, now we know her little legs, the pampers she wears, half her body and almost her little face, but she left us wanting. We will play the next video, or the next podcast.

What yes, we can follow is the Instagram account of the little girl that her parents opened for her these days.

