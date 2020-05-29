The rout that Brazil took from Germany in the semifinals of the 2014 World Cup, will be replayed for the first time on TV this Sunday, at 19h. on SporTV. This confrontation changed the course of both teams. Brazil, five times world champion, was at the lowest point in its history and needed to restructure itself, while Germany, in turn, reached its peak after 24 years of its last world conquest and would have to take measures to maintain its football at a very high level. In this way, the Estadão highlights what changed in Brazil and what changed in Germany, after that fateful 7 to 1, in the heart of Mineirão.

Brazil

The Brazilian team felt the weight of the defeat, enhanced by the rout they suffered when facing the Netherlands, in the decision for the third place, by 3 to 0. Their coach, at the time Luiz Felipe Scolari, left the position at the disposal of the Brazilian Football Confederation ( CBF), one day after the end of the competition (07/14/2014).

To the surprise of the hopscotch supporters, Dunga, who had led the selection at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, in 2010, without great success, took on the vacuum left by Felipão.

The following year, Dunga played in the Copa America. Brazil took first place in the group stage, with two wins and one defeat, but fell to Paraguay in the round of 16 of the competition, which resulted in another blow added to the selection account.

Also in 2015, the Qualifiers for the Russian World Cup began, which would take place in 2018. Until the sixth match of the tournament, the Brazilian team had accumulated two victories, three draws and one defeat.

With this retrospective, in mid-2016, Dunga led Brazil in the dispute for a special edition of the Copa America, in honor of the 100 years of the competition and Conmebol. The South American Football Confederation joined the North, Central and Caribbean Football Confederation (Concacaf) to organize the tournament, which was a disaster for Brazil.

The selection did not pass the group stage. It was in third place, behind Peru and Ecuador, first and second, respectively. In addition to the poor performance in the qualifiers, the early departure of the Copa America Centenário was the last straw for CBF. Dunga was fired two days after eliminating the country from the championship.

After numerous meetings in September, the promising coach Tite, who had won his second Brazilian Championship with Corinthians in 2015, was called to take charge of the Brazilian team and has been there ever since.

Under Tite’s command, Brazil has improved. The selection ended the qualifiers in first place, 10 points ahead of second place, Uruguay. There were nine wins and two draws in the 11 games that took place after their arrival.

The mood for the 2018 World Cup in Russia was inflated. Tite, in his almost two years of command, reformulated the selection and summoned only six players present on the day of the 7 to 1: Marcelo, Thiago Silva, Fernandinho, Paulinho, Willian and Neymar.

The sixth championship was not won, but there were no embarrassments. Brazil was eliminated for the rising Belgian national team, who had not even tied in the tournament, 2-1, in the quarterfinals. The Brazilian team had also not lost. Its worst performance occurred in the debut. A draw, with a goal for each side, against Switzerland.

Holders against Germany (2014): Julio Cesar; Maicon, David Luiz, Dante and Marcelo; Fernandinho and Luís Gustavo; Bernard, Oscar and Hulk; Fred.

Holders against Belgium (2018): Alisson; Fagner, Thiago Silva, Miranda and Filipe Luís; Casemiro and Paulinho; Willian, Philippe Coutinho and Neymar; Gabriel Jesus.

The following year, after failure at the World Cup, Brazil played in the Copa America at home. Undefeated in the group stage, the team beat Paraguay on penalties in the quarterfinals, Argentina, 2-0, in the semifinals and, finally, Peru, 3-1, in the decision, than the title to the Brazilians.

Germany

After winning the 2014 World Cup, Germany began preparing for the Russian Cup in 2018 and was far from accomplishing the same feat. The then current champion fell in a group, considered by many, calm, with Sweden, Mexico and South Korea, but failed to qualify for the finals. The team lost to Mexico, by 1 to 0, and to South Korea, by 2 to 0, having only one tight victory against Sweden, by 2 to 1.

The Germans were in the last place of “Group F”, behind the South Koreans because of the negative goal difference. To explain Germany’s complete change in posture, the Estadão interviewed former player Paulo Sérgio, a member of the 1994 four-time squad, who defended the shirt of Bayer Leverkusen, between 1993 and 1997, and Bayern Munich, between 1999 and 2002.

Analysis of Paulo Sérgio, ex-player of the Brazilian team and with passages in German football

There have been many changes. The tactical scheme adopted by Germany at the 2014 World Cup was a scheme that was already being practiced by Pep Guardiola’s Bayern Munich. Most German players, who played for the national team, were coached by Pep. So, that rotating system, in the middle of the field and in the attack, seen at Bayern, was used by that experienced, well-formed group, which undoubtedly brought more dynamic football and made Brazil lose its mark.

An important point, too, is the euphoria that revolved around winning the 2014 World Cup, a title that had not been won since 1990 by the Germans. There was a very strong focus on that team, which did not happen in 2018 in Russia.

The Germans were unable to perform the same feats achieved in Brazil in the next World Cup. German football is very fond of concentration, tactical discipline and this was not imposed in Russia, which resulted in the unexpected disqualification of that team still in the group stage.

Everything is concentration. You come from a victory, you are considered the favorite, you think you will win anyway, but the World Cup is not like that, you have to have a great mental preparation. If there is no adequate preparation, there will be no successes. I say this because in 94, we formed a team that prepared to win the World Cup. We did not make the same mistakes made in 90 and managed to be champions.

Therefore, there was a clear euphoria with the 2014 World Cup, due to the fasting time of that specific title and the Germans thought they would win the 2018 World Cup in an instant, but football is not like that anymore.

Today Germany brings a new formation, brings new players, there is a selection being formed, as was done in 2006, in the Cup based in German territory, where the result, despite the good campaign, did not bring the cup.

