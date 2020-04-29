This 2020 would be supposed to be special for all fans of Rage Against The Machine, after many years of not playing together – eight to be exact – they decided to meet to put together a very special tour. Everything would start at the Coachella festival and from there they would give some shows in the United States, however the coronavirus pandemic has stopped these plans.

It seems that while Zach de la Rocha, Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk They wait for everything to end to blow the heads of the thousands of fans who already had a ticket to see them live, we will have to settle for This adorable little girl singing one of the Los Angeles band’s classics.

A few days ago the video of Aubrey, an eight-year-old girl who left many with a square eye. Although the vast majority could see it and think that it does not break a plate, it is actually quite a rockerita because apparently and thanks to her parents she loves the roles of Rage Against The Machine –Now yes, the guys who say rock is culture may be happy.

And throw here the best covers of “Killing In The Name” of these gods

And he demonstrated that by playing alongside his dad, the musician Ujang Ijon, with whom a fairly punchy cover of “Killing In The Name”, from the band’s debut album. Even though the father was playing the acoustic guitar (away from the aggressive and distorted sound of Morello’s lyre) little Aubrey was the one who brought out the breed at all times.

With the sweetest voice imaginable, This girl raffled off singing the song’s aggressive choruses. On the way, he bites a nail, claps his hands, and the level of violence rises almost at the end when screams that even Zach de la Rocha himself would find it difficult to reach, the truth. Everything to close with a beautiful smile.

Of course, being an eight-year-old girl, his father –Conscious of the situation–He omitted some words within the lyrics not suitable for minors, you know, the odd curse out there. Those decided to leave them to the vocalist of the band for when he returns to the stage to sing it, jiar jiar.

But we better not tell you more, check below the tender and brutal cover that Aubrey and his father did to “Killing In The Name” by Rage Against The Machine:

See on YouTube

Tom Morello already answered!

And hold on, because this adorable and rocker girl became so viral with her cute cover of RATM, that even the very same Tom Morello, guitarist of the band, posted the video on his Instagram as thanks.