See this beautiful emission nebula in Monoceros

This precious emission nebula It is located approximately 3,756 light years distant from Earth, in the constellation Monoceros.

It was discovered on January 4, 1862 by the German astronomer Heinrich Louis d’Arrest and it is also known as LDN 1653 and Parsamyan 17.

NGC 2313 receives energy from a young star and bright intermediate mass called V565. “V565, surrounded by four prominent diffraction peaks, illuminates a silvery fan-shaped veil of gas and dust, while the right half of this image is obscured by a dense cloud of dust,” explain the Hubble astronomers.