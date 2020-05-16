Saturday May 16, 2020

It was not only in Bavarian lands that one lived on good football. In South Korea they also joined the soccer party, giving life to their second day for the national league that had three games played and that continues tomorrow amid the world pandemic.

The fans of world football breathed again the passion they so badly needed in recent weeks with the restart of the Bundesliga. German football is the only top-tier European competition taking place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But outside the Bavarian lands and the old continent, there are other countries that also maintain their competition. This is the K-League of South Korea, who two weeks ago started the 2020 season and today played the second day with duels fought between the Asian teams.

The first game of the day was played by Sangju Sangmu, who became strong at home and achieved a forceful victory by two goals against the Gangwon team that had no luck at the time of defining in the rival goal.

A more even encounter was experienced between Daegu and Pohang. Both teams shared the points after a draw by the minimum. The last duel of the day was lived against all odds between Busan and Jeonbuk.

And it is that the local were the favorites to keep the three points. However, a goal at minute 90 + 3 gave him the victory for the visitors. Three valuable points for the Jeonbuk, who continue their winning streak and are currently leading the K-League.

By tomorrow (05/17), Suwon will host ULsan Hyundai, Seongnam will play at home against Incheon and Seoul ends the second day of the league by hosting Gwangju.