See the list of winners of the SAG 2021 Awards | AP

Yesterday the 27th edition of the SAG Awards were held, which marked the way to the 2021 Oscar Awards and these were the winners of the day, so if you did not have time to see them, we will keep you posted.

This April 4, the 27th edition of the SAG Awards was held, an award from the Screen Actors Guild that recognizes the main performances made by its members in film and television.

Due to the health contingency, this event was postponed several months from its original date and a virtual ceremony was held, as happened at the Golden Globes.

In addition, it has the peculiarity that everything was previously recorded and lasted exactly one hour.

The actors who participated, who had already been informed in a statement, were: Riz Ahmed, Sterling K. Brown, Viola Davis, Daveed Diggs, Ethan Hawke, Dan Levy, Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso, Lily Collins, Common, Ted Danson, Cynthia Erivo, Jimmy Fallon, Josh Gad, Henry Golding, Mindy Kaling, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Daisy Ridley, and Mary Steenburgen.

In total we have 13 categories that will be awarded, in cinema the candidacies of 5 Bloods, The Mother of Blues, Minari and The Trial of the 7 of Chicago stood out, while in television The Crown, Schitt’s Creek, Ozark and Gambito de Dama are The main.

Check out all the winners from the night of the SAG Awards 2021:

MOVIES

BEST CAST

– The Chicago 7 Trial | WINNER

BEST LEADING ACTRESS

– Viola Davis (The Mother of Blues) | WINNER

BEST LEADING ACTOR

– Chadwick Boseman (The Mother of Blues) | WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

– Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari) | WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

– Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) | WINNER

TV

BEST CAST IN A DRAMA SERIES

– The Crown | WINNER

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

– Gillian Anderson (The Crown) | WINNER

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

– Jason Bateman (Ozark) | WINNER

BEST CAST IN A COMEDY SERIES

– Schitt’s Creek | WINNER

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

– Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) | WINNER

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

– Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) | WINNER

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

– Anya Taylor-Joy (Lady’s Gambit) | WINNER

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

– Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much is True) | WINNER