See the goals of Brazil-Ecuador: draw 1-1 and qualify both



Juan Pablo Arévalo June 27, 2021, 05:24 pm

Eder Militão scored for Brazil. Ángel Mena tied for Ecuador. They are in the quarterfinals of the Copa América.

Brazil and Ecuador face this Sunday on the last date of group B of the Copa América. The ‘canarinha’ already has the first place, so the obligation is Ecuadorian to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Brazil took the lead in the result 37 minutes into the first half, with a header from Eder Militão that made it 1-0 and buried the Ecuadorian illusions.

However, Ecuador did not lower its arms and at 53 ‘achieved the tie. Ángel Mena, with a powerful shot, put the 1-1 that, with Peru’s 1-0 partial victory over Venezuela, is classifying the team led by Gustavo Alfaro.