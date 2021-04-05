see the full list of winners

(CNN) – The 27th edition of the Screen Actors Guild Awards, honoring some of the best performances of the year in film and television, airs Sunday night.

The ceremony, a one-hour pre-recorded broadcast, will not be like previous years in terms of fanfare. But the honor given to the winners remains the same, as the show is voted on by the roughly 160,000 members of the guild.

Below is a full list of nominees. See updates on the winners as they are announced.

Television Awards

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Miniseries

Bill Camp, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” * WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series

Cate Blanchett, «Mrs. America”

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” * WINNER

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” * WINNER

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” * WINNER

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Ozark”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Dead to Me”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Schitt’s Creek” * WINNER

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series

“The Boys”

Cobra Kai

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

Westworld

Film Awards

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Amy Adams, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chadwick Boseman, “Give 5 Bloods”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” * WINNER

Jared Leto, “The Little Things”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

“Give 5 Bloods”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Minari”

“One Night in Miami”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in one film

“Give 5 Bloods”

“Mulan”

“News of the World”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Wonder Woman 1984”