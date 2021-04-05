see the full list of winners

(CNN) – The 27th edition of the Screen Actors Guild Awards, honoring some of the best performances of the year in film and television, airs Sunday night.
The ceremony, a one-hour pre-recorded broadcast, will not be like previous years in terms of fanfare. But the honor given to the winners remains the same, as the show is voted on by the roughly 160,000 members of the guild.
Below is a full list of nominees. See updates on the winners as they are announced.
Television Awards
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Miniseries
Bill Camp, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”
Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”
Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”
Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” * WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series
Cate Blanchett, «Mrs. America”
Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”
Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”
Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” * WINNER
Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”
Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
Emma Corrin, “The Crown”
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” * WINNER
Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”
Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” * WINNER
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
“The Crown”
“Lovecraft Country”
“Ozark”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
“Dead to Me”
“The Flight Attendant”
“The Great”
“Schitt’s Creek” * WINNER
“Ted Lasso”
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series
“The Boys”
Cobra Kai
“Lovecraft Country”
“The Mandalorian”
Westworld
Film Awards
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”
Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”
Gary Oldman, “Mank”
Steven Yeun, “Minari”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Amy Adams, “Hillbilly Elegy”
Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”
Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”
Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Chadwick Boseman, “Give 5 Bloods”
Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” * WINNER
Jared Leto, “The Little Things”
Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”
“Give 5 Bloods”
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
“Minari”
“One Night in Miami”
“The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in one film
“Give 5 Bloods”
“Mulan”
“News of the World”
“The Trial of the Chicago 7”
“Wonder Woman 1984”