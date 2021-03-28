see the full list of nominees

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to present the 2021 Golden Globes 0:39

(CNN) – Nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes, which celebrate the best of television and film, were announced Wednesday.

This year’s Golden Globe nominees are a mix of old and new, highlighting what we’ve been watching from home while in quarantine.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to host the event for the fourth time. The Golden Globes will take place, virtually or in some way, on Sunday, February 28 on NBC.

Netflix led in nominations for both television and film, including the drama “Mank,” which garnered six nominations.

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” was the second with the most nominations: it got 5.

In the television categories, Netflix drama “The Crown” led with six nominations, followed by last year’s favorite show of the awards, comedy “Schitt’s Creek,” with five nominations.

Television pioneer Norman Lear will receive the Carol Burnett Award for Lifetime Achievement and actress and activist Jane Fonda will receive the Cecil B. deMille Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Industry.

Check out the full list of nominees for the 2021 Golden Globes below:

TV

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle – “Black Monday”

Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”

Eugene Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudekis – “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef – «Ramy»

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins – “Emily in Paris”

Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning – “The Great”

Jane Levy – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek”

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman – “Ozark”

Josh O’Connor – “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”

Al Pacino – «Hunters»

Matthew Rhys – “Perry Mason”

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Olivia Colman – “The Crown”

Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve”

Emma Corrin – “The Crown”

Laura Linney – «Ozark»

Sarah Paulsen – “Ratched”

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Bryan Cranston – “Your Honor”

Jeff Daniels – “The Comey Rule”

Hugh Grant – “The Undoing”

Mark Ruffalo – “I Know This Much is True”

Ethan Hawke – “The Good Lord Bird”

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Cate Blanchett – «Mrs. America”

Daisy Edgar-Jones – “Normal People”

Shira Haas – “Unorthodox”

Nicole Kidman – “The Undoing”

Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit”

Best TV Drama Series

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Ratched”

Best Television Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

“Normal People”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“Small Ax”

“The Undoing”

“Unorthodox”

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Movie Made for Television

Helena Bonham Carter – “The Crown”

Julia Garner – «Ozark»

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Cynthia Nixon – “Ratched”

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or Movie Made for Television

John Boyega – “Small Ax”

Brendan Gleeson – “The Comey Rule”

Daniel Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Jim Parsons – “Hollywood”

Donald Southerland – “The Undoing”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“The Great”

“Ted Lasso”

MOVIES

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Hamilton”

«Music»

“Palm Springs”

“The Prom”

Best Drama Movie

“El padre”

“Mank”

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best foreign film

“Another Round,” Denmark

«La Llorona,» Guatamela / France

“The Life Ahead,” Italy

“Minari,” USA

“Two of Us,” France / USA

Best Screenplay for a Film

Emerald Fennell – “Promising Young Woman”

Jack Fincher – “Mank”

Aaron Sorkin – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – “The Father”

Chloe Zhao – «Nomadland»

Best Original Song – Film

«Fight for You» – «Judas and the Black Messia»

«Here My Voice» – «The Trial of the Chicago 7»

«IO SI (Seen)» – «The Life Ahead»

«Speak Now» – «One Night in Miami»

“Tigers & Tweed” – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday »

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie

Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Jared Leto – “The Little Things”

Bill Murray – “On the Rocks”

Leslie Odom, Jr. – “One Night in Miami”

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Glenn Close – “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman – “The Father”

Jodie Foster – “The Mauritanian”

Amanda Seyfried – “Mank”

Helana Zengel – «News of the World»

Best Supporting Actor / Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

James Corden – “The Prom”

Lin-Manuel Miranda – «Hamilton»

Dev Patel – “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Andy Samberg – “Palm Springs”

Best Animated Film

“The Croods: A New Age”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Best Actor in a Drama Movie

Chadwick Boseman, – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Riz Ahmed – “The Sound of Metal”

Anthony Hopkins – “The Father”

Gary Oldman – “Mank”

Tahar Rahim – “The Mauritanian”

Best Actress in a Drama Movie

Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day – «The United States vs. Billie Holiday »

Vanessa Kirby – “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand – «Nomadland»

Carey Mulligan – «Promising Young Woman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Kate Hudson – «Music»

Michelle Pfeiffer – “French Exit”

Rosamund Pike – “I Care A Lot”

Anya Taylor-Joy – “Emma”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

James Corden – “The Prom”

Lin-Manuel Miranda – «Hamilton»

Dev Patel – “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Andy Samberg – “Palm Springs”

Best director

David Fincher – “Mank”

Regina King – “One Night in Miami”

Aaron Sorkin – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chloe Zhao – «Nomadland»

Emerald Fennell – “Promising Young Woman”

Best Original Soundtrack

“The Midnight Sky”

“Tenet”

“News of the World”

“Mank”