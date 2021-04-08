See the Friday Night Lights Cast, Then and Now

Michael B. Jordan Hopes for “Friday Night Lights” Reunion

“Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose.”

While it’s been ten years since we’ve heard Coach Taylor, played by Kyle chandler, give one of his inspiring speeches on the football field, it feels like just yesterday that we were enjoying the acclaimed series for the first time.

That and thirsting over Taylor kitsch‘s Tim Riggins.

Since Friday Night Lights ended in February 2011, the legacy continues thanks to a continued following of new fans discovering the show, as well as many of the cast members going off to continue to raise their profile.

Whether it is seeing Chandler take on more series regular roles in shows like Bloodline or watching Connie britton shine as the star of Nashville, American Horror Story or Dirty John, there is no doubt that the show about a little Texas town and its football program set up plenty of its performers for superstardom. (Hello, Michael B. Jordan!)