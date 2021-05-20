See the first images of the reunion of ‘Friends’ on HBO

Friends: the reunion may turn out to be the most anticipated event on television in 2021. After the culmination of the series, not a few fans they kept asking themselves questions and longing for the moments shared with Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler (Matthew Perry) (Chandler), Ross (David Schwimmer), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox) and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), who gave meaning to a production full of complicity, humor and emotions.

That’s why the trailer just released by HBO has generated such a stir. It is not about the return of the series, nor about a new season, but about a special chapter during which the protagonists relive different moments of Friends through games and tours. From what can be seen in the HBO trailer, the production will have a documentary air and, especially, very emotional.

That explains the evocation of that 18-page letter that Rachel wrote to Ross, or the recreation of when two of the protagonists throw themselves in armchairs. Among the tours offered with the characters, there is a visit to the facilities where the studios are located and the scenery used to film the series. To this is added reading the script of the first episode, among other nods to the past and nostalgia.

The impact of ‘Friends’

There are those who consider Friends as the best series in history. While this claim can be questioned, it is clear that over the years it has gained followers in industrial numbers. The actors, in their own way, also experienced the influence of the series: several of them failed to play characters that made the memory generated by their roles in Friends be forgotten or nuanced.

During an interview with People, several of them reflected on the series and the upcoming HBO release. Courteney Cox, regarding his role, commented humorously that he imagined Monica “doing something competitive with other mothers and trying to get over them. Whether it’s the school bake sale or something. She would be so annoying. ” For his part, in the same interview, Matt LeBlanc imagined that “Joey would have opened a chain of sandwich shops”.

Although it is reflections with a funny tone, it does not seem like a minor game: so many fans may have asked themselves similar questions and recreated possible scenarios. What will become of Rachel’s life? For Jennifer Aniston, who played that character, Rachel likely had a fashion franchise. In his words, Friends: the reunion and the reunion that involved it felt like something familiar: “I do not have sisters. But this is what I suppose the sisters are ”.

When will it be released

The last broadcast of Friends was on May 6, 2004. That is how ten seasons of one of the most important pop references on television culminated, with a group of friends who live in New York and little by little they are intertwining their ties and experienced various changes.

The series was originally created and produced by Marta Kauffman and David Crane. Fifteen years after that last episode, fans will be able to see another gathering of friends. The premiere of Friends: the reunion will be on May 27, the same day that marks one year since the launch of HBO Max and HBO.

