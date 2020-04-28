The future of Real Madrid may have Brazilians as protagonists. The biggest bets of the merengue club are Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Reinier, who, added to their signings, made the team from the Spanish capital to disburse about 120 million euros (R $ 732 million). Both are now fighting for space, and each of them is at a different level, since the hiring took place in different years.

Vinicius Junior, a Flamengo player, was hired by the Spanish club in 2017, and cost about 45 million euros (R $ 164 million at the time) to the Merengues coffers. Since his debut in 2018, the Brazilian has accumulated seven goals and 15 assists in 59 games played. Before joining the main team, the player passed Real Madrid Castilla, of the Third League, of Spain, where, in five games, he scored four goals and gave an assist.

Rodrygo, the result of Santos’ grassroots categories, also cost around 45 million euros (R $ 193 million, at the time) to Real, however, the negotiation took place in 2018. Altogether, since its debut, in 2019 , the striker accumulates seven goals and two assists in 18 matches. Rodrygo, like Vinicius Junior, also played for Real Madrid Castilla, where, in three matches, he scored two goals.

Finally, Reinier, the most recent Brazilian signing from Real, also from Flamengo, cost about 30 million euros (R $ 136 million, at the time), to the Spanish team’s coffers. As he arrived this year in Madrid, he still did not have opportunities to join the main team, however, he has already made the networks of Real Madrid Castilla opponents swing. In three games played, Reinier scored two goals. It is speculated, unlike Vinicius and Rodrygo, that the midfield will be loaned, before joining the main squad of Zidane.

