Aunt booth

Tia made her mark on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, but didn’t make past it week eight. She then competed on Bachelor in Paradise season five … only to be eliminated during week four. Tia briefly found love with Cory Cooper in 2018, but called their relationship quits a year later. I’m hoping true love is in Tia’s cards this time around, y’all.