See Teyana Taylor Do It All In We Got Love Teyana & Iman Teaser

Aaron J. Thornton / WireImage

Speaking of Teyana and Iman’s oldest daughter Junie, she’s already winning us over with her personality. In fact, it’s safe to say that the 5-year-old is a scene-stealer in the making.

Case in point: Junie is seen sassily saying to Iman, “Don’t try to make my mama kick you out of this house.”

At one point, Junie clearly channels mom Teyana as she confidently declares, “Period!” We couldn’t love it more.

Watch the hilarious teaser trailer above!

Also, if you’re eager to catch We Got Love Teyana & Iman early, tune into the special half hour first look of the series tonight, June 20 at 10 pm on E !.

(Originally published June 17 at 12 pm PT)